There are still blue-chippers to sign and holes to fill for LSU.
What was once the traditional signing period in college football has been replaced by the early signing period, but Wednesday will still be a busy day.
Here's a rundown of when several LSU targets are expected to sign:
Christian Williams, DB, Daphne High: 8 a.m.
Maurice Hampton, DB, Memphis University: 9:30 a.m.
Charles Moore, DE, Louisville (Miss.) High: 9:30 a.m.
Ray Parker, OT, Ruston High: 10:30 a.m.
Ishmael Sopsher, DT and Devonta Lee, WR; Amite High: 1 p.m., (ESPN 2 TV)
George Pickens, WR, Hoover High: 1:30 p.m.
You can follow live updates from national signing day Wednesday from Advocate writers and editors.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.