Gavin Dugas was wearing a soft cast around his left thumb and wrist in Nashville on Thursday night. Dugas, who missed 15 games with a thumb injury, re-injured it during the Ole Miss series.
“The swelling has gone down, we casted it to immobilize it, just to see if we could decrease the swelling that way,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “It was pretty black and blue after he ran into the wall. Nothing’s broken, it’s just a matter of getting the swelling down.”
Alex Milazzo, who pinch hit and caught one inning in the midweek game on Tuesday night after missing most of the season with a knee injury, made the trip with the team to Nashville. He did not take batting practice on the first day, but is available to play.
“I want to make sure we’re careful with that,” Johnson said. “I really like what those other two are doing right now, so we’ll see if it’s in his best interest to play, we’ll get him in there.”
Jacob Berry, who missed six games with a broken right middle finger, started on Thursday night at designated hitter. He fielded ground balls during batting practice, but did not throw with his right hand. The switch hitter only batted right-handed.