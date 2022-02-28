After its second week of baseball season, LSU dropped its first contest on the road to LA Tech and dominated both Southern and Towson through four games this weekend.
Now, the Tigers enters a weekend where it will face three Big 12 teams in the Shriner's Classic, including Texas, which ranks No. 1 by all three polls.
The loss only cost the Tigers one spot in the Collegiate Baseball rankings, where they moved from No. 2 to No. 3. LSU moved up from No. 8 to No. 7 in D1 Baseball, and up from No. 11 to No. 8 in Baseball America's rankings.