When the LSU basketball team returns to the court Wednesday night following a 10-day break for final exams, the Tigers are hoping to have a big piece to the puzzle for the first time this season.
LSU coach Will Wade said Monday that he hopes to have senior Marlon Taylor, who started 24 games a year ago at the wing guard position, dressed out and on the floor when the Tigers host East Tennessee State at 6 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Taylor had surgery for a fractured foot in the summer, then had a setback just prior to the season opener in early November.
The 6-foot-5 New York native subsequently had a second operation on the foot, which Wade said was similar to the injury LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss had in 2018 which sidelined him for the entire season.
Wade said Taylor had another minor setback Sunday with some soreness and was held out of practice, but hopes to have Taylor available for ETSU.
“We’re hopeful he’s going to play. … We think he’s going to play,” Wade said. “He’s cleared to play. It just going to be his pain tolerance, and how sore he is and how he feels. Hopefully, he’ll feel better (Monday).”
Wade said if Taylor is ready to play Wednesday night, his minutes will be restricted.
“It won’t be like he’s going to play 30 minutes,” Wade said.
Taylor would be a welcomed addition to the floor, Wade said, since he’s been playing with a short bench in the first nine games
His six top players have all logged more than 25 minutes a game, with Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart averaging 33.2 and 30.5 minutes, respectively.
Reducing the minutes while adding another key player is the goal since Taylor won’t play more than 12 to 15 minutes a game on the conservative side and 18 to 20 minutes max.
“It’s not like early on we’re just going to put Marlon out there 25 minutes and say, ‘Have at it,’” Wade said. “It’s going to be a gradual build over the next couple weeks.
“He’s been out there practicing, but he’s not in game shape. He’s not used to the speed. There’s a lot of thing that he’s got to continue to adjust to.”