Baylor football coach Dave Aranda is a familiar name to LSU fans as a former defensive coordinator for the Tigers, and it's only fitting that his name has been tied to the Tigers' job opening.
Aranda's former boss at LSU, Ed Orgeron, is stepping down at the end of the season.
On Monday, Aranda was quizzed on whether he's open to the idea of returning to LSU to lead the program.
"I love it here, and my family loves it here," Aranda said of his current job at Baylor. "Baylor has been everything that I thought it would be. I think coming here was an opportunity to grow and to be better."
Bayor is 6-1 in Aranda's second season of leading the Bears' program. His first season was a little bumpy, finishing 2-7.
Aranda gained a reputation as one of the nation's top defensive coordinators, finishing his time at LSU in 2019 with an annual salary of $2.5 million.
Aranda only had good things to saw about Orgeron.
“I look at Coach O, man, look at how much I've learned from him, the time that he spent and really just invested in me when he didn't have to or didn't need me there," said. "So I recognize that and appreciate that. And it's sad when those days come. You don't ever want to see that. And so, I want to see them have success at the end of the year."