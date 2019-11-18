JaMarr Chase Justin Jefferson
Buy Now

Sophomore Ja'Marr Chase, left, and Justin Jefferson, right, have combined for 19 touchdowns catches this season, two off the school mark of 21 set by Devery Henderson and Michael Clayton in 2003.

LSU's dancing duo is one step closer to being named the nation's top receiver.

Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson have both been named among 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award for college football's most outstanding receiver in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Monday morning.

Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 25, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 12 at the College Football Awards show in Atlanta.

Peek at LSU vs. Ole Miss film: Inside the defensive issues that gave up 614 total yards

Jefferson and Chase became the fourth teammates in Southeastern Conference history to each eclipse 1,000 yards receiving in a season during LSU's 58-37 win at Ole Miss on Saturday, and Chase broke the school's single-season record with 13 receiving touchdowns in a season.

“Stop one side or stop the other side,” Chase said Saturday, when he finished with eight catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns. “I don't think you can do both.”

Jefferson had nine catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns against Ole Miss, and the 6-foot-3, 192-pound junior leads the Tigers with 71 catches for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Chase, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore, has 57 catches for 1,116 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Only one receiver in LSU history has won the Biletnikoff Award since its inception in 1994: Josh Reed, who set the single-season school record with 1,740 yards receiving in 2001 and adding seven touchdowns.

LSU receives commitment from 2021 DT Anthony Hundley

LSU set for some 'soul-searching' after defensive breakdown at Ole Miss; what's next?

LSU hangs on in blow-for-blow battle against Ole Miss, one game from clinching SEC West

2019 Biletnikoff Award semifinalists

Player

School

Rashod Bateman

Minnesota

Omar Bayless

Arkansas State

Ja'Marr Chase

LSU

Antonio Gandy-Golden 

Liberty 

Isaiah Hodgins 

Oregon State 

Justin Jefferson

LSU

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

CeeDee Lamb

Oklahoma

Michael Pittman Jr.

USC

James Proche

SMU

DeVonta Smith

Alabama

Sage Surratt

Wake Forest

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments