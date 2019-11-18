LSU's dancing duo is one step closer to being named the nation's top receiver.
Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson have both been named among 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award for college football's most outstanding receiver in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Monday morning.
Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 25, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 12 at the College Football Awards show in Atlanta.
Jefferson and Chase became the fourth teammates in Southeastern Conference history to each eclipse 1,000 yards receiving in a season during LSU's 58-37 win at Ole Miss on Saturday, and Chase broke the school's single-season record with 13 receiving touchdowns in a season.
“Stop one side or stop the other side,” Chase said Saturday, when he finished with eight catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns. “I don't think you can do both.”
Jefferson had nine catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns against Ole Miss, and the 6-foot-3, 192-pound junior leads the Tigers with 71 catches for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Chase, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore, has 57 catches for 1,116 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Only one receiver in LSU history has won the Biletnikoff Award since its inception in 1994: Josh Reed, who set the single-season school record with 1,740 yards receiving in 2001 and adding seven touchdowns.
2019 Biletnikoff Award semifinalists
Player
School
Rashod Bateman
Minnesota
Omar Bayless
Arkansas State
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU
Antonio Gandy-Golden
Liberty
Isaiah Hodgins
Oregon State
Justin Jefferson
LSU
Jerry Jeudy
Alabama
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma
Michael Pittman Jr.
USC
James Proche
SMU
DeVonta Smith
Alabama
Sage Surratt
Wake Forest