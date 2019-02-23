In seasons gone by, the LSU women’s basketball program used to “pack the PMAC” with a promotion in which someone could win a new car if they could sail a paper airplane through its open sunroof.
Saturday they packed the Pete Maravich Assembly Center without a new car at stake, though after the Tigers’ heart-pounding 82-80 overtime victory over Tennessee, more than one giddy LSU fan would likely have walked home, happy to have handed coach Will Wade the keys to their favorite four-wheeled possession.
This was not just a game but a happening in LSU hoopland. Showdowns like this may be a regular occurrence at a school like Kentucky. But at LSU, top-15 home games in basketball are about as rare as top-15 football showdowns in Lexington, just the 10th in program history.
Despite the hype and weeks of breathless anticipation, it looked as though the moment would pass LSU by, grasping vainly at an epic chance that got away.
First, the Tigers burned out the clutch (or rather, in the clutch) Wednesday night in an 82-77 overtime loss to Florida. Not that the Gators didn’t play well, they did, but LSU played into Florida’ hands by letting the Gators dictate terms with their defense. Missed opportunities around the basket and at the free-throw line contributed to the Tigers’ demise, and left Will Wade virtually echoing former Saints coach Jim Mora’s “Sick! Sick! Sick!” comments from way back when.
“It’s sickening to me,” Wade said Wednesday, referring to how his team let LSU fans down. “Absolutely sickening.”
He felt worse when he learned that starting point guard and SEC superstar Tremont Waters would miss the game because of an illness.
Waters wasn’t even on the bench for LSU in this one. Even though he played poorly versus Florida, it looked as though Waters would take the Tigers’ chances of victory against the experienced and efficient Volunteers with him to his sick bed.
In the game Naz Reid, LSU’s other star, hit the bench after just four scoreless minutes with two quick fouls, one of them the flagrant kind for MMA-ing Tennessee’s Grant Williams to the court.
Reid would grab seven crucial rebounds but only scored one slim point. Without Waters and a typical contribution from Reid, the Tigers appeared to be in double jeopardy. And Tennessee appeared all too capable to shut LSU down.
But the old PMAC, though it has been home to many a dreadful basketball team down through the decades, has also been home to some miracles, too. Some true “You just gotta believe!” moments.
I saw the Miracle Man himself, former LSU coach Dale Brown, holding court courtside as the house lights went dim for opening introductions. I thought of his Tigers’ impossible win back in 1978, beating eventual national champion Kentucky 95-94 in overtime with all five starters fouled out.
That victory marked LSU’s transformation from outmanned upstart to national power, culminating in two SEC regular-season titles, an SEC tournament title and a trip to the Final Four over the next three seasons.
Saturday’s LSU win had a similar feel, though this team has the potential to wind up as one of the school’s all-time best. It was a victory that showed that while these youthful Tigers still have much to learn from a veteran bunch like Tennessee about playing with grinding intensity game in and game out, they possess deep talent and strong coaching — the kind you can fashion a Final Four run out of if your collective mindset and the matchups click together just right. LSU has now beaten two top five-teams (Tennessee and Kentucky) in the past four games. The last time the Tigers did that was 1979-80, when LSU ran all the way to the Elite Eight.
“I feel like we are really a part of something special,” said Skylar Mays, who never came out of the game and alternated 3-pointers with fearless drives to the basket en route to 23 points. “I feel like this year is starting to look like a turning point in LSU basketball. Being a part of the downside of it and seeing the way this team is going, and the fact we have not even peaked yet is something I see as special. I am glad to keep on coming to work with these guys. Learning from Darius (Days), Javonte, Naz and Tremont. I am just happy for the team.”
Smart was even more dominant. Against Florida’s bruising 1-2-2 defense, he looked tentative. But against Tennessee he channeled some of Waters’ creativity, driving to the basket for a career-high 29 points. His two free throws with 0.6 seconds left in overtime after Williams banged into him were the winning markers.
“I just had a lot of fun,” said Smart, the Scotlandville star said. “I just wanted to get that win under our belt and push forward.”
LSU pushed forward into a first-place tie with Tennessee and Kentucky with four games remaining. Two at home against downtrodden Texas A&M and Vanderbilt should be wins. Back-to-back road trips to Alabama and Florida will probably tell the tale of LSU’s SEC regular-season title hopes, with Kentucky’s game at Tennessee on March 2 fitting another huge piece into the championship puzzle.
“Just a great team win and a great team atmosphere,” Wade said. “That’s as good as it gets for college basketball.”
As good as coming to the PMAC and winning a car. For Wade and his Tigers, even better.