Will Wade was left scratching his head in the aftermath of his team’s two-point loss at South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.
He wondered aloud how LSU could, in less than two months, go from being a solid free-throw shooting team to one that made 13 of 22 attempts in a 77-75 setback against South Carolina.
The Gamecocks sank four more free throws than the Tigers, which were the difference in Wade’s team losing by two instead of winning by two in a crucial Southeastern Conference road game.
The numbers are alarming to Wade, whose team has finished 35th, 21st and 50th nationally the past three years in free-throw percentage and appeared to be heading in that direction again early this season.
In 13 nonconference games, LSU shot 76.5% from the line. In 14 SEC games, the number has dropped to 65.2%, and, at 70.4% for the season, the Tigers were 215th among 358 Division I teams as of Tuesday.
“I’ve never seen a team that goes from shooting it well early in the year to now we’re not even just adequate,” Wade said after the loss at South Carolina. “We’ve really regressed there, and hopefully, we can find our footing before the end of the season.”
LSU would do well to do that going into the final four games of the regular season, a stretch that begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday against No. 6 Kentucky in Rupp Arena (ESPN).
The Tigers topped the Wildcats 65-60 on Jan. 4 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Kentucky (22-5, 11-3 SEC) is 16-0 at home this season, however, and 24,000 excited fans will be trying to distract LSU (19-8, 7-7) whenever the Tigers get to the free-throw line.
“It’s been perplexing,” Wade said of his team’s struggles. “That’s an 11 percentage-point dip. ... If we’re shooting 70% (in the SEC), we probably have two or three more wins.”
What makes it tougher, he said, is the numbers have gone down so dramatically while his players are taking an unguarded shot.
Wade said he talked about it with his team Monday and worked on it with, among others, Mwani Wilkinson and Efton Reid. They're a combined 8 of 23 in SEC play.
“It’s at the front of my list on things to fix because it’s something we’ve proven that we’ve been able to do,” Wade said.
Spotty play in the final six minutes of games has also been a concern lately.
Wade wasn’t pleased with the final six minutes of a 69-65 win over Mississippi State on Feb. 12 and it was a problem again at South Carolina.
Cleaning up free throws and turnovers are a must, he said, against a Kentucky team that poses a huge challenge despite guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington being questionable for the game with injuries.
Oscar Tshiebwe, a 6-foot-9, 260-pound forward who averages 16.4 points and leads the nation with 15.2 rebounds a game, is a major concern to Wade along with guard Kellan Grady, who is fifth nationally in shooting 45.1% from beyond the 3-point arc.
Tshiebwe battled foul trouble in the first game in the PMAC and had just eight points and 12 rebounds, but Jacob Toppin picked up the slack with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Since falling to LSU in early January, Kentucky has won 10 of 12 games with the losses coming at Auburn and Tennessee.
“They’re playing a a lot better than they were the first time, and we’re not playing as well as we were the first time,” Wade said. “This game won’t have a whole lot to do with what happened in the first game.
“And, they’re going to be extremely motivated because we beat them here.”