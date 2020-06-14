Saul Garza awoke Sunday morning and rolled over to check his phone. He felt groggy until he noticed three missed calls from the Kansas City Royals. Area scouts within the organization had texted him. They wondered if he was awake.
“Oh, crap,” Garza said. “I better call them back.”
The Royals wanted to sign Garza as an undrafted free agent. Major league teams could begin contacting undrafted players at 9 a.m. Sunday, three days after the end of the draft. This year, as part of terms baseball implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams could offer non-drafted players a maximum $20,000 bonus.
The low number pushed some players back to school, but Garza planned to start his professional career.
Garza, a junior catcher at LSU, spent hours talking to his advisor and his family. He evaluated offers from six or seven teams before picking the Royals. The decision stemmed from his relationship with the franchise, which picked him in the 32nd round of the 2019 draft. Garza turned down a “significant” signing bonus at the time, LSU coach Paul Mainieri said, to play his junior season at LSU.
“Even last year,” Garza said, “I felt really comfortable with the organization.”
Garza joined infielder Zack Mathis as LSU players to sign contracts Sunday with major league teams. They ended their collegiate careers, leaving two holes in LSU’s lineup ahead of next season. Mathis chose the San Diego Padres.
“Age was starting to catch up with them,” Mainieri said. “I can understand their desires to start their professional careers.”
Though Mathis and Garza might have received higher signing bonuses in next year’s draft, they are approaching the prime of their athletic lives. Garza would have turned 23 years old next spring. Mathis would have been four years removed from high school. They decided to enter the minor leagues instead of extending their college careers.
“The sooner you can get into an organization,” Garza said, “the sooner you can work your way up in it.”
Without Mathis and Garza, LSU must replace its third baseman and designated hitter. Garza regularly appeared in the middle of LSU’s lineup. Mathis batted leadoff during his final LSU game.
“I’d love to have them back,” Mainieri said, “but I do believe we have the personnel to replace them.”
Mathis transferred to LSU last summer after two years in junior college. He planned to boost his draft stock, but his season ended in a two-week slump that dropped his batting average to .262, leaving him out of the five-round format.
Garza opened the season as LSU’s starting catcher. He lost the spot to freshman Alex Milazzo, but Garza stayed in the lineup as LSU’s designated hitter. During the shortened season, Garza batted .229 with 12 RBIs. He led the team with three home runs.
His sophomore year, Garza raised his batting average by more than 100 points within 22 games. He ended the year as one of LSU’s most productive hitters and received multiple postseason honors, including co-Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.
The sudden rise in production — Garza batted .303 in 2019 — raised Garza’s stock as a draft-eligible sophomore. He declined the Royals’ offer at the time, opting for another collegiate season.
Garza always intended to sign this summer. He had to settle for a lower number than he once planned, but he will soon begin his professional career.
“I figured it would be best to start my career and get it going,” Garza said. “My goal is to play in the big leagues.”