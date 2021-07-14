LSU swimming coach Rick Bishop announced the addition of Jon Sakovich and Kayla Kumbier to the staff as assistant coaches.
Sakovich will serve as an associate head coach alongside Steve Mellor, who will remain on Bishop’s swimming staff in the 2021-22 season. Sakovich comes to LSU after serving as an assistant swim coach at Lakeside Aquatic Club in Flower Mound, Texas.
“I am honored and excited to be part of the LSU Swimming and Diving program and the LSU Athletics family,” Sakovich said. “Working with the talented student-athletes and alongside the amazing coaching staff is an opportunity I could not pass up.”
Before arriving at Lakeside, Sakovich spent 19 seasons at the Bolles School, similarly to Bishop, who spent four years at the private college preparatory day and boarding school. Sakovich began his stint in Jacksonville as a senior assistant swim coach. During his tenure, he was awarded with several promotions that led to him being named the head swim coach and aquatics director in February of 2015.
Kumbier will serve as an assistant coach alongside Lyle Robelot, who will be retained to complete Bishop’s staff. She comes from the University of San Diego, where she served as an assistant coach. Before her time at USD, she spent two years at the University of California at San Diego as the lead coach for the middle-distance group, recruiting coordinator and alumni and parent liaison.
“I am honored and immeasurably grateful to be given this opportunity to coach alongside Rick and the rest of the LSU staff!” Kumbier said. “Rick has a powerful vision for the program, and I look forward to helping the Tigers build on the momentum of the championship culture at LSU with him at the helm. A special thank you goes out to the head coaches who have sharpened me along the way, especially David Marsh, Marko Djordjevic, Mike Keeler, and Nathan Owens. Geaux Tigers!”
In addition to coaching NCAA Division I swimmers, she has extensive experience with club and NCAA Division II swimmers. Her competitive experience at the Division I level for the University of Northern Iowa helped her mold swimmers of the future at Minnesota State at Mankato and Allegheny College.