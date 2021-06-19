APTOPIX US Track Trials Athletics

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semifinals in the women's 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

 Associated Press photo by Ashley Landis

During the women's 100-meter semifinals Saturday at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic trials, former LSU sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was so far ahead of her competition, she pointed toward the clock with 30 meters to go.

And she still finished with a wind-aided time of 10.64 seconds.

"I just want the world to know that I'm that girl," she told NBC Sports immediately afterward. "Every time I step on the track, I'm going to try to do what it is that me, my coach (and) my support team believe I can do, and (with) the talent that God blessed me to have."

Richardson ran with a 2.6-meters-per-second tailwind, meaning it won't count as her personal record. Her fastest wind-legal time is 10.72 seconds, set April 10.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds the fastest time in the women's 100 meters this year, having run in 10.63 seconds June 5.

As an LSU freshman, Richardson made history at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, breaking both under-20 world records in the 100 and 200 meters.

She turned pro after her freshman year and began working with former U.S. sprinter Dennis Mitchell as her coach.

