The No. 1 LSU beach volleyball team started its season by racking up four wins at the Houston Baptist Tournament over the weekend.
“Overall, this weekend was a great success," coach Russell Brock in an LSU news release. "It was clear that we got better every time we were in the sand and that's really all you can ask for. I'm proud of the way we played and how hard we worked.”
LSU started Friday with a 4-1 win over the host team, Houston Baptist, and a 5-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
The Tigers wrapped up the weekend Saturday with a 5-0 win over ULM, which was Brock’s 100th win as head coach. LSU capped the weekend by beating Houston Baptist 5-0 to finish the weekend’s sweep.
"I thought our young players took advantage of their opportunity to get some early action," Brock said. "I'm excited to see how they continue to grow. Our veterans were really good. Clearly there was some rust after a year away, but they played really well. I'm impressed with how fit we are and how we responded to two days of match play."
Four of the Tigers’ five pairs finished undefeated on the weekend. LSU’s fifth-court pair of Olivia Ordonez and Kahlee York and first-court pair of Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth did not drop a single set on the weekend.
The Tigers will return home next weekend to LSU beach volleyball stadium where they have never dropped a match.
LSU will play three AVCA top 20 teams in No. 12 Florida Atlantic, No. 3 Florida State and No. 18 Georgia State, along with Houston Baptist.
The matches are closed to the public but will be televised on Cox Sports Television.
"I can't wait to get back to work on Monday," Brock. "We have a big weekend at home coming up."