Will Wade has seen marked improvement in how his LSU basketball team has valued the ball in its two most recent outings, which has helped the Tigers score double-digit wins over Liberty and Tennessee.
LSU committed a season-low six turnovers in a 17-point rout of then-unbeaten Liberty on Dec. 29 and had eight giveaways in a 14-point belting of Tennessee in their Southeastern Conference opener on Saturday in Knoxville.
While Wade knows the Tigers have come a long way from the team that was near the bottom of the NCAA stats with an average of 22.3 miscues after its first three games, Wednesday night’s contest with Arkansas will be a challenge in that regard.
Going into its 8 p.m. matchup with LSU in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Arkansas leads the league and is 15th out of 350 Division I teams in forcing 18.2 turnovers a game — a number that quickly caught Wade’s eye.
Defense has certainly been one of the calling cards for Arkansas (12-1, 1-0 SEC) under first-year coach Eric Musselman, who spent one season at LSU in 2014-15 as associate head coach under Johnny Jones.
When LSU (9-4, 1-0 SEC) takes the court, they’ll be well aware of Arkansas’ defensive prowess.
“They’re playing as well as anybody in our league when you look at their record and what they’re doing, especially defensively,” Wade said Monday. “It’s going to be important that we value the ball and handle the ball.”
The Razorbacks have efficiently turned defense into offense with 251 of their points coming off miscues, accounting for 26.0% of their 966 total points through 13 games.
It’s also why the Hogs have allowed 59.8 points a game, which is 18th in Division I.
“The last couple games, we haven’t turned it over a whole lot,” Wade said. “We’re going to have to handle the ball really well against Arkansas and not give them a whole bunch of extra possessions.”
If that’s not enough, Musselman’s perimeter defense has been spectacular as well.
With a handful of athletic guards creating havoc, Arkansas leads the nation in allowing opponents to connect on 22.3% of its shots from beyond the arc with just 52 makes in 233 attempts.
Offensively, the Razorbacks have a guard-heavy lineup that doesn’t mind hoisting the 3-pointer.
Musselman starts four guards, a group led by two of the top four scorers in the SEC in Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe.
Musselman, who took the Arkansas job after four seasons at Nevada, isn’t afraid to have five guards on the floor for a long stretch as he showed in Saturday’s 69-59 win over Texas A&M.
When 6-foot-6 forward Adrio Bailey got into foul trouble against A&M, Musselman's team played the final 12-plus minutes with a fifth guard — Jalen Harris.
Jones ranks second in the SEC in scoring at 19.5 points a game, while Joe, the Razorbacks’ top long-range scoring threat, is fourth in the league in averaging 17.4 points.
Point guard Jimmy Whitt and Desi Sills also average in double digits with 13.4 and 10.0 points per game, respectively.
“They have a very, very good collection of guards,” Wade said. “I think Arkansas has as good a chance as anybody to win (the league) with their guard play; the way they shoot the 3, the way they defend the 3. They have five unbelievable guards who shoot the ball at a high level.
“They’re the hardest-playing team I’ve seen on tape all year. … They’re just fearless and they play extremely hard. Arkansas is playing with unbelievable confidence, so that’ll be a challenge for us as well.”
The basics
WHAT: Arkansas at LSU
WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: ESPNU
ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. Saturday
Briefly
• Sparked by a 22-point outburst in his freshman season, LSU senior Skylar Mays is averaging 14.2 points in six games vs. the Hogs.
• In the past seven games point guard Javonte Smart is averaging 11.4 points a game and has 41 assists to just 10 turnovers.
• LSU coach Will Wade is 3-1 against Arkansas with the only loss being a 90-89 setback last Feb. 2 on the Tigers' home floor.
Probable lineups
Arkansas (12-1, 1-0 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Jimmy Whitt 6-3 Jr. 13.4 2.5*
G Desi Sills 6-1 So. 10.0 3.1
G Mason Jones 6-5 Jr. 19.5 6.2
G Isaiah Joe 6-5 So. 17.4 4.7
F Adrio Bailey 6-6 Sr. 6.5 4.6
Key reserves
G Jalen Harris 6-2 Jr. 4.7 2.5*
F Reggie Chaney 6-8 So. 3.4 3.8
F Jeantal Cylia 6-7 Sr. 1.3 1.6
LSU (9-4, 1-0 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 11.0 5.1*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 15.9 4.7
F Darius Days 6-6 So. 12.7 8.0
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 13.5 7.1
F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 12.8 6.2
Key reserves
G Charles Manning 6-5 Jr. 8.5 3.2
G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 2.0 3.0
G Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 1.8 1.8
* assists