LSU sophomore infielder Zach Arnold has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources said Wednesday.

Arnold had an inconsistent sophomore season as he bounced in and out of the lineup, but he turned himself into one of LSU's key players down the stretch, batting .360 (9 for 25) during the postseason.

Primarily playing second base and designated hitter, Arnold finished his sophomore year with a .277 batting average, 26 RBIs and seven home runs. He ended the season on a six-game hitting streak. Arnold started 37 games.

College baseball players had until July 1 to tell their schools they intended to transfer and still play next season, according to a new NCAA rule. Though rare, athletes who enter the portal can remove their name and return to school, like LSU junior Drew Bianco did last summer.

Arnold likely won't be the last LSU player who enters the transfer portal as new coach Jay Johnson reshapes the roster. He joined senior left-hander Brandon Kaminer, who reportedly entered the transfer portal before Johnson was hired. Kaminer made seven relief appearances last season.

"Relative to the transfer portal, I want to be fair,” Johnson said earlier this week. “I want to give players an opportunity to figure out what is the best opportunity for them.”

Twelve Arizona players have reportedly entered the transfer portal since Johnson left the school, including All-American infielder Jacob Berry. Some of them could follow Johnson to LSU.

Arnold, a native of Temecula, California, arrived at LSU in an unusual way. He originally signed with Oregon out of high school, but Oregon parted ways with its coach about a week before the 2019 Major League Baseball draft. Arnold received a release from his national letter of intent.

At that time, LSU had lost an infielder through the draft. As the coaches searched for replacements in the signing class, they found Arnold and former third baseman Zack Mathis, who later left after one season. Arnold visited LSU once and signed, filling a need on the roster.

“We realized we wanted to go somewhere where we committed to those coaches, and LSU ended up popping up when that happened,” Arnold said earlier this spring. “It was pretty much a no-brainer for me. I grew up watching them and all the greatness they've had. I came out on a visit, and I knew it was the place for me.”

Arnold broke one of his ribs three days into fall practice his freshman year. The rib didn't heal properly, and when preseason practice began in January, he underwent thoracic outlet surgery. The operation limited Arnold to two games during the coronavirus-shortened season. He returned and competed for playing time throughout his sophomore year.