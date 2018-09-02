Score by quarters
Miami 3 0 0 14 — 17
LSU 10 17 3 0 — 33
First quarter
LSU: Cole Tracy 43 field goal at 8:26. DRIVE: 7 plays, 22 yards, 4:34. KEY PLAYS: Joe Burrow 11-yard pass to Dee Anderson on third-and-9 to the Miami 35 and 15-yard targeting penalty on UM’s Trajan Bandy, who is ejected, moves the ball to the Miami 20. TIGERS 3, HURRICANES 0.
MIAMI: Bubba Baxa 38 field goal at 6:49. DRIVE: 6-55-1:37. KEY PLAYS: Malik Rosier 16-yard pass to Jeff Thomas to start the drive moves the ball to the UM 41. Rosier 36-yard pass to Lawrence Cager to the LSU 23. HURRICANES 3, TIGERS 3.
LSU: Nick Brossette 50 run at 0:35 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 6-72-1:16. KEY PLAYS: UM’s Demetrius Jackson 15-yard roughing the pass penalty on the second play of the drive gives LSU a first down at its 43. Burrow 12-yard pass to Justin Jefferson on third-and-10 extends the drive at the UM 45. TIGERS 10, HURRICANES 3.
Second quarter
LSU: Brossette 1 run at 9:21 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 11-58-5:21. KEY PLAYS: Brossette gains 2 yards on fourth-and-1 at the UM 49. Burrow 22-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase gives LSU a first-and-goal at the UM 1 to set up Brossette’s score on the next play. TIGERS 17, HURRICANES 3.
LSU: Tracy 21 field goal at 4:56. DRIVE: 6-53-2:26. KEY PLAYS: On the first play of the drive, Burrow connects with Jefferson for a 37-yard gain to the UM 19. Clyde Edwards-Helaire 6-yard run gives LSU a first-and-goal at the UM 8. TIGERS 20, HURRICANES 3.
LSU: Jacob Phillips 45 interception return at 4:21 (Tracy kick). KEY PLAY: After a 17-yard run by Travis Homer on the first play of the drive gives UM a first down at its 42, LSU nose tackle Ed Alexander tips a Rosier pass and Phillips gathers it in and runs untouched to the end zone. TIGERS 27, HURRICANES 3.
Third quarter
LSU: Tracy 21 field goal at 7:32. DRIVE: 7-53-2:25. KEY PLAYS: On the first play of the drive, Burrow hits Jefferson over the middle with a 23-yard pass to the Miami 33. Burrow 9-yard pass to Anderson. Brossette 8-yard run to the UM 6 gives the Tigers a first-and-goal. TIGERS 30, HURRICANES 3.
LSU: Tracy 54 field goal at 3:51. DRIVE: 4-5-0:41. KEY PLAY: The drive was set up on a John Battle interception and 29-yard return to the Miami 41. TIGERS 33, HURRICANES 3.
Fourth quarter
MIAMI: Rosier 3 run at 13:57 (Baxa kick). DRIVE: 11-77-4:49. KEY PLAYS: A 15-yard facemask penalty against Phillips on third-and-8 from the UM 25 keeps the drive alive. Rosier 32-yard pass to Thomas puts the ball on the LSU 26. Rosier 11-yard run on third-and-4 gives Miami a first-and-goal at the 9. TIGERS 33, HURRICANES 10.
MIAMI: Brian Hightower 32 pass from Rosier at 8:43 (Baxa kick). DRIVE: 4-74-1:19. KEY PLAYS: On third-and-18 from his 18, Rosier connects with Thomas on a 50-yard pass to the LSU 32 and goes to Hightower on the next play for the touchdown. TIGERS 33, HURRICANES 17.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 33, Miami 17
RECORDS: LSU 1-0, Miami 0-1
ATTENDANCE: 68,841
Sheldon Mickles