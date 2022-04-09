AUGUSTA, Ga. — Want to attend Sunday’s final round of the Masters tournament? A single-day ticket on the secondary market will set you back more than $1,500.
The good news is once you get on the grounds, you can find really cheap eats if you haven’t maxed out your credit card (Augusta National has gone totally cashless this year).
The Masters may be one of the toughest tickets in sports, but it also probably has the cheapest concession stand prices of any major sporting event. You can lunch on a pimento cheese or egg salad sandwich, a bag of chips and a soft drink for $5. Not $5 each. Five dollars total. Replace the soft drink with a beer and you’re still talking a total of $8.
The Masters even dropped the price of its imported beer this year from $6 to $5. They added chardonnay to the menu board for $6.
Here’s what concessions cost at Augusta National compared to what comparable things cost at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium and what they were going for at the Caesars Superdome during the Final Four:
• Pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches: $1.50
• Other sandwiches (BBQ, Masters Club, chicken sandwich etc.): $3 (LSU: Tiger Burger $7.50; Superdome: chicken sandwich and fries $15)
• Chicken or sausage breakfast biscuit: $2
• Chips, peanuts, cookies, caramel corn, candy: $1.50 (LSU: chips $2.50, peanuts $3, candy $3; Superdome: chips $2.50)
• Blueberry muffin: $1.50
• Sodas, bottled water (16.9 ounces), iced tea, lemonade: $2 ($4.50 similar size soda, $3.50 water at LSU; $6 similar size soda, $5 water at Superdome)
• Beer: $5 ($10 import, $9 domestic at LSU; $13 draft beer at Superdome)
• Chardonnay: $6
• Mini Moon Pie, bananas: $1