Future NFL players have been tested on everything from their time running a 40-yard-dash to how much they can bench press. But their mental aptitude is another element pro scouts look when weighing who to select in the NFL Draft.
The results of the Wonderlic test, which consists of 50 multiple choice questions, scores a person on their ability to learn and problem solve.
Those scores were released by Bob McGinn of The Athletic.
Here's how they ranked:
- Nate Stanley (Iowa): 40
- Jake Fromm (Georgia): 35
- Joe Burrow (LSU): 34
- Jake Luton (Oregon State): 29
- Jordan Love (Utah State): 27
- Justin Herbert (Oregon): 25
- Anthony Gordon Washington State): 25
- Brian Lewerke (Michigan State): 25
- Jacob Eason (Washington): 23
- James Morgan (Florida International): 23
- Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma): 18
- Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama): 13
Former LSU Heisman winner Joe Burrow boasted the third best score with a 34, trailing only Nate Stanley (40) of Iowa (40) and Jake Fromm (35) of Georgia.
Rounding out the bottom was former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, who scored a 13. One spot ahead of him was Jalen Hurts, who scored an 18. Hurts played his senior season at Oklahoma after transferring from Alabama.
The first round of the NFL Draft is Thursday with Burrow expected to be the first overall pick.