cfp.trophy.jpg

CFP national championship trophy

 CFP photo

GAME INFO

CFP National Championship Game

No. 1 Alabama (14-0) vs. No. 2 Clemson (14-0)

When: Monday, 7:15 p.m. CST

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California (71,000)

TV/Radio: ESPN

Television commentators: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor (sideline reporters)

Radio commentators: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Holly Rowe and Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline reporters)

Line: Alabama by 5½

Website: CollegeFootballPlayoff.com

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1-1

Alabama vs. Clemson in CFP championship game

15-0

Winner first major college team to 15 wins since 1897

12.9

Points per game allowed by Clemson, first nationally

47.7

Alabama’s points per game, second nationally

