GAME INFO
CFP National Championship Game
No. 1 Alabama (14-0) vs. No. 2 Clemson (14-0)
When: Monday, 7:15 p.m. CST
Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California (71,000)
TV/Radio: ESPN
Television commentators: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor (sideline reporters)
Radio commentators: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Holly Rowe and Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline reporters)
Line: Alabama by 5½
Website: CollegeFootballPlayoff.com
NUMBERS TO KNOW
1-1
Alabama vs. Clemson in CFP championship game
15-0
Winner first major college team to 15 wins since 1897
12.9
Points per game allowed by Clemson, first nationally
47.7
Alabama’s points per game, second nationally