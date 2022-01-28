The only thing that's flashy about LSU baseball's preseason training is the moment the lights flicker on when players come in for their evening reps.

"We've really tried to establish what I call a 'lights on,' culture and working on their own," coach Jay Johnson said. "And from what I can tell, someone's turning the lights on here almost nightly to hit or take fly balls."

It's something Alex Bregman used to do all the time at LSU, and now players like sophomore outfielder Dylan Crews are the ones burning the moonlight, mastering their craft.

"I'm probably there every day or every other day, honestly," Crews said. "If I'm not out here, I feel like somebody else is out-working me and that's just kind of my mentality."

These next few weeks are Johnson's favorite: a time for growing and developing his players. He'll type his practice plans out on word documents, something he learned from Augie Garrido, the former Texas coach. It's his way of keeping organized.

He doesn't provide specifics at the podium on the first day of spring practice, like who will start or close from the mound, or what the lineup will look like, but he knows he's excited to see Crews bat with two men on base, and how he can use the depth on this team to optimize the perfect lineup.

A first baseman in center field? 5 takeaways from the start of LSU baseball practice Jay Johnson stepped behind a lectern underneath Alex Box Stadium and surveyed a room full of people. He had never seen such a large crowd for …

While at Arizona, Johnson's Wildcats were the No. 1 offense in college baseball, leading the nation in hits. That team was led by Jacob Berry, Collegiate Baseball's National Co-Freshman of the Year, who had 17 home runs, 70 RBIs runs and a .352 batting average.

Berry came with Johnson to LSU. So combine him with Perfect Game's National Freshman of the Year, Crews, and the Tigers' offense grows even more menacing. Both played on Team USA this summer, and on July 4, the pair knocked home runs while on the Stripes team to overcome a four-run deficit to the Stars to seal a 5-4 victory.

At LSU, Johnson also sees a difference in selling the name to recruits, reeling in verbal commitments from the top three players in the 2022 class and top four players in the 2023 class. While known as one of the best recruiters before, he said he couldn't quite sell a Louisiana kid like Cade Doughty on coming to Arizona. The redshirt sophomore is the best player that people don't talk about, Johnson said.

Starting 51 games at third base and seven at second in 2021, Doughty batted .308 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 55 RBIs.

"I began recruiting him while I was at Arizona, probably wasn't very smart," Johnson said. "A kid from right down the street who is that good is going to come play at LSU, which, now I'm very happy that he chose to do that."

Doughty said the biggest thing he's learned from Johnson so far is plate discipline.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"I was swinging at a lot of balls and getting myself out, so, kind of going into the foundation of getting in the right pitch to hit, that's probably the biggest impact he's had so far," Doughty said.

On the flip side, the pitching staff brings in new faces from the transfer portal and a new pitching coach, Jason Kelly. Once the 2018 National Assistant Coach of the Year at Washington and, more recently, a cross-state rival of Johnson's at Arizona State, Kelly leaned over the railing at the first day of practice and said he's focused on getting his players to throw strikes.

Johnson's players, he said, are disciplined, and don't swing outside of the strike zone. They could wear down pitchers both mentally and physically. Practicing against that discipline will only make his staff better.

"Playing in this conference, it's a pressure cooker every week," Kelly said. "Their life isn't dependent on this game, and it's not dependent on any one outing. But if they can focus and continue to be relentless in the way that they prepare, they'll have a ton of confidence. It's about throwing strikes, mixing speeds, but really throwing strikes has been our main focus for the last five and a half months."

Kelly's family is all-baseball. His brother, Dustin Kelly, is the hitting coordinator for the Chicago Cubs and his uncle played professionally and has managed in the minor leagues for 40 years. He also has a cousin who has played professionally and another that works as a crosschecker.

"Baseball was kind of our family business," Kelly said. "That helped motivate me into the coaching part of it. Playing was easy, and that was fun for me. When I finished playing and got hurt, I wasn't going to be an engineer or accountant. So I figured baseball was a good thing and I loved being on the field."

Graduate student Devin Fontenot said Kelly brings strategy to the mound.

"In years' past, I was kind of that guy who just came out and threw it as hard as I could every time and I had some success doing that, but it's also kind of hurt me in a way," Fontenot said. "I really had to back up and think: I need to learn more about how to pitch against certain hitters and certain situations."

Kelly's personal experience in recovering from Tommy John surgery has helped give confidence to players like transfers Bryce Collins and Eric Reyzelman. Both are returning for their first full season since their injuries.

"Tommy John usually comes from something that was wrong," Kelly said. "There's a mechanical flaw of some sort or an overuse. So those things need to be nipped in the bud really quick to make sure they don't come up again."

LSU's pitching staff wasn't at its best last year, finishing the season with a 4.53 ERA, which ranked 74th in the nation and ninth in the Southeastern Conference. But a number returning faces are already seeing improvement.

Leave it to an expert hitter to attest to that.

"Toughest guy? Probably Ty Floyd, honestly," Crews said. "He's getting a lot better every day, his fastball is electric. He's got a little changeup, a slider, a curveball, it's all coming together."