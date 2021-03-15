LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a Monday morning radio interview that he doesn't expect there to be additional punishments in the wake of Husch Blackwell's investigation into the university's handlings of sexual misconduct cases, nor does he believe there will be changes made to the suspensions of two high profile athletics officials who were implicated in the report.
It is the most recent time Woodward has spoken in support of his employees despite calls made by a bipartisan Senate committee and a student protest for LSU to take stronger action and levy harsher punishments for people who were incriminated in the scandal.
In an hour-long interview with WRKF's "Talk Louisiana" with host Jim Engster, Woodward addressed the decisions made by interim LSU President Tom Galligan to suspend executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry for 30 days without pay and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar for 21 days without pay. Both will be required to go through training programs on sexual misconduct.
Woodward, who said he "totally" agrees with Galligan's decision, cited a member of one of the survivors groups on LSU's campus telling him "it's not necessarily good just to clean house just to make you feel better" and that "you can actually come out of these things better when people learn."
"I believe that both Verge and Miriam have learned from this and they will be better," said Woodward, who was hired in April 2019. "They have done so much good in their careers at LSU, both as student-athletes and as employees, that I think we will get it right going forward."
Galligan and Woodward have both been consistent with similar messages in the wake of the report's release, apologizing and expressing embarrassment for a scandal that happened before either of them held their current jobs, but still highlighting Husch Blackwell's findings that the university didn't have enough staff or the proper structure to deal with the Title IX cases it faced.
Several groups have not accepted that answer. Last week, about 50 students blocked the parking lot entrances at LSU's football operations building for three hours, provoking cordial interactions with some LSU employees and a spirited argument with a football player over their protest. Then, during a 10-hour hearing at the state Capitol, a committee of legislators furiously questioned Galligan over the allegations in the report, and many called for him to take further action.
In Monday's interview, Woodward said the Husch Blackwell investigation "clearly stated" there was a lack of leadership and proper Title IX reporting in LSU's past, and he said "we've got to get it right" in the future.
Along with policy clarifications and additional Title IX funding and staff hires, LSU has partnered with the nonprofit Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response (STAR) organization to develop training for faculty and staff in the future.
"It's far, far more important to show we're going to get it right going forward and address these things through education and getting better," Woodward said.
Ausberry and Segar are scheduled to return to work by next month, and experts say it can be difficult for LSU to move forward when people who were directly connected to the university's failures remain.
"It's really important to make sure that whatever system they create is one that the students can trust," said Shiwali Patel, the director of justice for student survivors and senior counsel at the National Women's Law Center. "If the students aren't able to trust it because there are employees who are central to covering up harassment and abuse that are still there and they feel there hasn't been any accountability and they're not going to trust the system, then that's an issue."