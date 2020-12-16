Four-star running back Corey Kiner has officially signed with LSU.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native has been committed to the Tigers since March, and his signing marks the first major running back recruit since LSU hired Kevin Faulk as running backs coach.

Kiner is the No. 7-ranked running back of the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, and he's the nation's No. 163 overall recruit.

"I picked LSU because of the relationship I have with the coaching staff and the atmosphere of the school," Kiner said. "The icing on top of the cake was the relationships I had with the other recruits. I haven't any of them in person yet, but I feel like I've known them for years."

Kiner named quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and tight end Jalen Shead as "two of the closest recruits" that he's friends with and has talked to every day.

ABOUT COREY KINER

FROM : Cincinnati, Ohio; Roger Bacon High School

: Cincinnati, Ohio; Roger Bacon High School POSITION : running back

: running back MEASURABLES : 5-10, 205 pounds

: 5-10, 205 pounds COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 163 nationally; No. 7 at position; No. 7 in Ohio

