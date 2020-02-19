BR.lsukentuckymain.021920 HS 454.JPG
LSU guard Charles Manning Jr. (11) defends against Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans (0), Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A brief recap of LSU’s 79-76 loss to Kentucky in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday night:

The good

LSU more than held its own against a taller Kentucky team and outrebounded the visitors 45-33. The Tigers had 23 offensive rebounds, which tied their season-high that came in a win over Arkansas on Jan. 8. LSU wound up scoring 26 second-chance points off of the 23 offensive rebounds.

The bad

9 of 33 — Field-goal shooting by LSU's frontcourt of Darius Days, Trendon Watford and Emmitt Williams. Days was 5 of 14, Watford was 3 of 13 and Williams was 1 of 6. The rest of the team was 17 of 33.

Player of the game

Charles Manning, playing in just his second game after missing eight games with a fractured foot, came off the bench and knocked down two big 3-point shots to keep his ceam afloat in the first half. Manning finished the night 4 of 5 from the field with three 3-pointers and two rebounds.

Key stat

7 — Number of 3-point field goals for Kentucky in eight attempts in the second half after going 2 of 10 in the first half. In the previous three halves going back to their win over Ole Miss on Saturday, the Cats were 4 of 32 from deep.

Who's next?

LSU (18-8, 9-4 SEC) visits South Carolina (16-9, 8-4 SEC) at 5 p.m. Saturday in a game to be televised by ESPN2. South Carolina will play at Mississippi State on Wednesday night, and, with a win, can tie LSU and Florida for third place in the league race.

