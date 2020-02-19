A brief recap of LSU’s 79-76 loss to Kentucky in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday night:
The good
LSU more than held its own against a taller Kentucky team and outrebounded the visitors 45-33. The Tigers had 23 offensive rebounds, which tied their season-high that came in a win over Arkansas on Jan. 8. LSU wound up scoring 26 second-chance points off of the 23 offensive rebounds.
The bad
9 of 33 — Field-goal shooting by LSU's frontcourt of Darius Days, Trendon Watford and Emmitt Williams. Days was 5 of 14, Watford was 3 of 13 and Williams was 1 of 6. The rest of the team was 17 of 33.
Player of the game
Charles Manning, playing in just his second game after missing eight games with a fractured foot, came off the bench and knocked down two big 3-point shots to keep his ceam afloat in the first half. Manning finished the night 4 of 5 from the field with three 3-pointers and two rebounds.
Key stat
7 — Number of 3-point field goals for Kentucky in eight attempts in the second half after going 2 of 10 in the first half. In the previous three halves going back to their win over Ole Miss on Saturday, the Cats were 4 of 32 from deep.
Who's next?
LSU (18-8, 9-4 SEC) visits South Carolina (16-9, 8-4 SEC) at 5 p.m. Saturday in a game to be televised by ESPN2. South Carolina will play at Mississippi State on Wednesday night, and, with a win, can tie LSU and Florida for third place in the league race.