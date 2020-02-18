Another slow first half cost the LSU basketball team Tuesday night.

With a chance to put some separation between it and a cold-shooting Kentucky team, LSU was even colder — in the final four minutes of the first half.

A 7-2 Kentucky run in the final 3½ minutes gave the Wildcats the momentum going to the locker room even if they were up just a point after a 3-point basket by Ashton Hagans with 30.7 seconds remaining.

Scenes from the PMAC as LSU faces off with Kentucky The scene at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as LSU faced Kentucky.

But after shooting just 31.6%, No. 10 Kentucky went off in the second half and handed LSU its fourth loss in five games with a 79-76 victory in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The win helped Kentucky extend its lead in the Southeastern Conference race to 1½ games over Auburn, which plays at Georgia on Wednesday night, and by two over LSU with five games remaining.

It didn’t look good early for Kentucky (21-3, 11-2 SEC) when the Wildcats had a stretch in which they went just 1 of 10 from the field.

Fortunately for them, LSU (18-8, 9-4 SEC) went through a cold stretch as well.

The Tigers were just 1 of 12 before warming up and taking its largest lead of the night at 26-22 on a hustle basket by Darius Days with 4:14 to play in the first half.

But after a pair of free throws by Skylar Mays with 3:12 to play, LSU didn’t score again in the first half while Kentucky went on its mini-run.

The Tigers committed four turnovers and missed all three field-goal attempts they took, finishing the first half hitting 31.3% from the floor.

They shot just 30.3% in the opening half of an 88-82 setback at Alabama on Saturday.

"They made plays and were able to execute in that moment," Mays said. "They played harder than us throughout the game.

"Sometimes, in a crucial moment, you can expand the lead (instead of) them cutting into and even taking the lead. That was a big moment."

Mays gave LSU the lead briefly with the first basket of the second half at the 19:53 mark, but that would be the final time the Tigers held the lead.

Kentucky came out firing and knocked down 10 of its first 14 shots to take control at 58-49 on a layup by Tyrese Maxey with 9:12 to play.

The Wildcats went on to finish 17 of 23 for 73.9% in the second half.

"Give Kentucky credit," LSU coach Will Wade said. "(John Calipari) usually comes in here and runs all his pin-downs and all that stuff. We were hoping he was going to run all that because we can run all that.

"Second half, he just said, 'Hell with that, we're just going to spread them and drive them.' He got the mismatch and drove the hell out of us to the front of the rim, which was very, very smart. That's why he's in the Hall of Fame."

Kentucky started pulling away midway through the half when LSU pulled to within 52-46 on a basket by Javonte Smart at the 11:55 mark.

Nick Sestina buried a 3-point basket just before Maxey’s layup and Sestina added two more 3s on consecutive trips down the floor to give the Wildcats their biggest lead of the game at 67-52 with 5:14 left.

Kentucky, which was 2 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc in the first half, was 7 of 8 in the second half.

LSU tried its best to contain Kentucky’s twin towers — 6-foot-11 Nick Richards and 6-10 EJ Montgomery — down low, but couldn’t contain the Wildcats’ guards.

The Tigers held Richards, a strong SEC player of the year candidate, to 13 points and six rebounds; Montgomery wound up with four points and two rebounds after getting into early foul trouble.

Calipari’s three-guard lineup of Immanuel Quickley, Maxey and Hagans did most of the damage in combining for 46 points — getting 31 of Kentucky’s 50 second-half points after that poor first half.

Quickley had 14 in the second half and finished the game with 21 points and six assists, while Maxey had 14 points and three assists and Hagans 11 points and four assists.

Mays and Marlon Taylor tried to keep LSU in it with a strong second half.

Mays scored 13 points in the half and Taylor had 12 as LSU tried to get back in it late, but they couldn’t keep pace with the Wildcats’ scoring barrage.

Mays finished with 17 points, while Taylor and Days had 13 each. Charles Manning, who came off the bench in the first half to give LSU a huge lift, finished with 11 and Trendon Watford added 10.

Days had a game-high 11 rebounds as he helped LSU to a 45-33 edge on the backboards.

But LSU shot 47.1% in the second half to improve slightly to 39.4% for the game.

"They didn't miss much, and we didn't make it tough on them," Mays said. "We have to be better on the defensive end; that's kind of the reason why we're losing.

"We have lost four of five and we have to figure it out."