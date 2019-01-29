LSU fans trekking to Tiger Park this season will notice
quite a few differences.
Most noticeable likely will be 500 new bleacher seats
being constructed beyond the right-centerfield fence,
but once the games start, the new 655-square feet video
board featuring replays and live video will likely
steal the show.
Smaller video screens will be posted inside the
stadiums so fans can continue watching the action while
standing in line for concessions.
Not as noticeable was a complete resurfacing of the
field to improve drainage and irrigations. The outfield
has been replaced with a Celebration Bermuda grass
surface.
The best part for the players and coaching staff is the
14,500 square feet Performance Center being constructed
next to the stadium. Coach Beth Torina calls it the
“crown jewel” of the ongoing projects.
“It’s going to be a beautiful facility and will huge
for our team, recruiting and success for the program,”
she said. “We’re really excited about that.”
The center will hold five indoor batting cages and a
1,279 square feet weight room, as well as a full-sized
infield surrounded by motorized netting. The team will
be able to conduct infield, hitting, slapping or
pitching drills despite the weather.
High tech
LSU softball players have been getting a data-driven
look at their abilities thanks to a new technological
system called Blast Motion.
A sensor attached to bats allows measurement of bat
speed, launch angle and attack angle among other
information that is processed and analyzed.
“You get notations on all the science numbers that go
into your swing,” infielder Shemiah Sanchez said. “I
look at my data every week. There are certain numbers
we shoot for. It’s important in Tiger Park where the
wind blows in.”
Schedule
Torina was touting another tough schedule for the
Tigers with 36 games against NCAA tournament teams and
30 against teams in the recent USA Today top 25 poll.
The season opener is set Feb. 7 against Tulsa in the
Tiger Classic, which includes Iowa and Bucknell. LSU
opens SEC play with a three-game series at Texas A&M
March 8, and the home SEC opener will be against
Florida on March 16.
There are five SEC teams ranked ahead of No. 11 LSU,
topped by No. 5 Florida. LSU has non-conference games
against No. 1 Florida State, Michigan and Texas among
other ranked teams.