LSU infielder Shemiah Sanchez (23) answers questions at LSU softball media day Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU fans trekking to Tiger Park this season will notice

quite a few differences.

Most noticeable likely will be 500 new bleacher seats

being constructed beyond the right-centerfield fence,

but once the games start, the new 655-square feet video

board featuring replays and live video will likely

steal the show.

Smaller video screens will be posted inside the

stadiums so fans can continue watching the action while

standing in line for concessions.

Not as noticeable was a complete resurfacing of the

field to improve drainage and irrigations. The outfield

has been replaced with a Celebration Bermuda grass

surface.

The best part for the players and coaching staff is the

14,500 square feet Performance Center being constructed

next to the stadium. Coach Beth Torina calls it the

“crown jewel” of the ongoing projects.

“It’s going to be a beautiful facility and will huge

for our team, recruiting and success for the program,”

she said. “We’re really excited about that.”

The center will hold five indoor batting cages and a

1,279 square feet weight room, as well as a full-sized

infield surrounded by motorized netting. The team will

be able to conduct infield, hitting, slapping or

pitching drills despite the weather.

High tech

LSU softball players have been getting a data-driven

look at their abilities thanks to a new technological

system called Blast Motion.

A sensor attached to bats allows measurement of bat

speed, launch angle and attack angle among other

information that is processed and analyzed.

“You get notations on all the science numbers that go

into your swing,” infielder Shemiah Sanchez said. “I

look at my data every week. There are certain numbers

we shoot for. It’s important in Tiger Park where the

wind blows in.”

Schedule

Torina was touting another tough schedule for the

Tigers with 36 games against NCAA tournament teams and

30 against teams in the recent USA Today top 25 poll.

The season opener is set Feb. 7 against Tulsa in the

Tiger Classic, which includes Iowa and Bucknell. LSU

opens SEC play with a three-game series at Texas A&M

March 8, and the home SEC opener will be against

Florida on March 16.

There are five SEC teams ranked ahead of No. 11 LSU,

topped by No. 5 Florida. LSU has non-conference games

against No. 1 Florida State, Michigan and Texas among

other ranked teams.

