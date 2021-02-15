After winning two games by double digits last week, the LSU basketball team had two of its stars earn recognition from the Southeastern Conference on Monday.
Junior guard Javonte Smart was named the conference's player of the week and freshman guard Cam Thomas was chose as the freshman of the week.
It's the first time this season that the winners were from the same school.
Smart and Thomas came up big in LSU's 94-80 win at Mississippi State on Wednesday night before the Tigers upended No. 16 Tennessee 78-65 on Saturday.
Playing 75 of a possible 80 minutes, including all 40 at Mississippi State, Smart averaged 21.0 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds for the week.
Smart made 8 of 10 field-goal attempts at State and was 8 of 13 against Tennessee for 69.6%. He also made all seven of his free-throw attempts in the two games.
It's the first time an LSU player has been named SEC player of the week.
Thomas scored 25 points in each of the games, giving him a single-season SEC freshman record of 11 games with at least 25 points. He also averaged 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds.
Thomas was 15 of 32 from the field and 15 of 16 from the free throw line, making all 11 of his attempts in the win over Tennessee.
It's the third time Thomas has been named [the SEC's freshman of the week.