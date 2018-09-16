The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais is a member this season of The Associated Press college football poll voting panel. Here is his ballot after Week 3:
Rank Team Pvs
1. Alabama (3-0) 1
2. Clemson (3-0) 2
3. Ohio State (3-0) 3
4. Georgia (3-0) 4
5. Oklahoma (3-0) 6
6. LSU (3-0) 12
7. Stanford (3-0) 8
8. Notre Dame (3-0) 9
9. West Virginia (2-0) 10
10. Virginia Tech (2-0) 11
11. Auburn (2-1) 5
12. Washington (2-1) 14
13. Penn State (3-0) 16
14. Miss. State (3-0) 15
15. Miami (2-1) 17
16. TCU (2-1) 13
17. Wisconsin (2-1) 7
18. UCF (2-0) 19
19. Oklahoma State (3-0) 23
20. Oregon (3-0) 21
21. Michigan (2-1) 22
22. Boise State (2-1) 18
23. Texas A&M (2-1) NR
24. Kentucky (3-0) NR
25. Iowa (3-0) NR
Dropped out: No. 20 Southern California (1-2), No. 24 Arizona State (2-1), No. 25 Michigan State (1-1)