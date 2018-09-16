LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko
Buy Now

LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko (91) celebrates after linebacker Devin White (40) tackled Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow to keep Auburn from converting on fourth down in the first half Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais is a member this season of The Associated Press college football poll voting panel. Here is his ballot after Week 3:

Rank Team Pvs

1. Alabama (3-0) 1

2. Clemson (3-0) 2

3. Ohio State (3-0) 3

4. Georgia (3-0) 4

5. Oklahoma (3-0) 6

6. LSU (3-0) 12

7. Stanford (3-0) 8

8. Notre Dame (3-0) 9

9. West Virginia (2-0) 10

10. Virginia Tech (2-0) 11

11. Auburn (2-1) 5

12. Washington (2-1) 14

13. Penn State (3-0) 16

14. Miss. State (3-0) 15

15. Miami (2-1) 17

16. TCU (2-1) 13

17. Wisconsin (2-1) 7

18. UCF (2-0) 19

19. Oklahoma State (3-0) 23

20. Oregon (3-0) 21

21. Michigan (2-1) 22

22. Boise State (2-1) 18

23. Texas A&M (2-1) NR

24. Kentucky (3-0) NR

25. Iowa (3-0) NR

Dropped out: No. 20 Southern California (1-2), No. 24 Arizona State (2-1), No. 25 Michigan State (1-1)

Follow Scott Rabalais on Twitter, @RabalaisAdv.​

View comments