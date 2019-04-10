LSU has picked up its second cornerback commitment for its upcoming recruiting class.
Four-star corner Lorando Johnson, a 6-foot, 181-pound Texas native, announced he was committing to LSU's 2020 recruiting class on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
‘The kid from the hood returns home’ pic.twitter.com/6p1VsorhZS— 🏝⁴ (@lorandojohnson) April 10, 2019
Johnson is the nation's No. 11 overall cornerback prospect, according to 247Sports, and he joins California's Elias Ricks, the No. 1 corner, as a part of a recruiting class that has swelled to 11 players and now ranks No. 3 in the nation, No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference.
LSU was previously ranked No. 4, behind Miami.
Alabama has the top-ranked class, followed by Clemson.
Johnson is the second player to commit to LSU following Saturday's spring game.
Jaden Navarrette, a four-star athlete from Norco, California, committed to the Tigers on Saturday night.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron spoke often about the team's struggles in the trenches during the 2018 season.
