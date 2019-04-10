lsuspringgame.040619 TS 1478.jpg
LSU has picked up its second cornerback commitment for its upcoming recruiting class.

Four-star corner Lorando Johnson, a 6-foot, 181-pound Texas native, announced he was committing to LSU's 2020 recruiting class on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson is the nation's No. 11 overall cornerback prospect, according to 247Sports, and he joins California's Elias Ricks, the No. 1 corner, as a part of a recruiting class that has swelled to 11 players and now ranks No. 3 in the nation, No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference.

LSU was previously ranked No. 4, behind Miami.

Alabama has the top-ranked class, followed by Clemson.

Johnson is the second player to commit to LSU following Saturday's spring game.

Jaden Navarrette, a four-star athlete from Norco, California, committed to the Tigers on Saturday night.

