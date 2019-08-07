The Southeastern Conference announced its full 2020 football schedules on Wednesday afternoon, and LSU will be hosting its first conference game of the season.
The Tigers had already scheduled its nonconference games: hosting UT-San Antonio (Week 1; Sept. 5), hosting Texas (Week 2; Sept. 12), playing Rice in a neutral site game in Houston (Week 3; Sept. 19) and hosting Nicholls State (Week 5; Oct. 3).
LSU will only be playing one SEC opponent within the first five weeks of the 2020 season, when the program hosts Ole Miss on Sept. 26, 2020. That will be the earliest in the year that an LSU-Ole Miss game will be played since they met on Sept. 24, 1938.
When LSU hosted Ole Miss in a 45-16 win on Sept. 29 of last season, it was the first time the game had been played in September since 1940.
This season LSU will play at Ole Miss on Nov. 16, a later part of the season where that matchup had been played for most of the two programs' histories.
LSU's first official away game will be in Week 6 on Oct. 10, when the Tigers will play at Florida, their annual East Division opponent.
Both LSU and Alabama have scheduled bye weeks before the programs play at Tiger Stadium in Week 10 on Nov. 7.
LSU has scheduled its bye week before playing Alabama in every season since 2010, and Alabama has scheduled its bye week before LSU every year since the 2013 season.
South Carolina will play at LSU in Week 11 on Nov. 11, which will be the first time the programs have played since the Tigers beat the Gamecocks 45-24 in 2015.
The SEC championship game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 5, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Here is LSU's full 2020 schedule (bold indicates at home):
Sept. 5: UT-San Antonio
Sept. 12: Texas
Sept. 19: Rice*
Sept. 26: Ole Miss
Oct. 3: Nicholls State
Oct. 10: at Florida
Oct. 17: at Arkansas
Oct. 24: Mississippi State
Nov. 7: Alabama
Nov. 14: South Carolina
Nov. 21: at Auburn
Nov. 28: at Texas A&M
*neutral-site game played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.