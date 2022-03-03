WHEN: 3 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Minute Maid Park
STREAMING: MLB Network, AT&T Sports Southwest, Astros.com
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball. Oklahoma is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Blake Money (RHP); OU — Jake Bennett (LHP)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Oklahoma is the first of LSU's three Big 12 opponents this weekend and currently holds a 5-2 record. The Sooners opened their season with tough competition on the road, playing a tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where it defeated Auburn 3-0, fell to Arizona 14-4 and defeated Michigan 6-1. As a team, Oklahoma is only batting .219, though the pitching staff has a 2.90 ERA. Left-hander Jake Bennett will be a good test for the Tigers, as he holds a 0.00 ERA through 11⅓ innings. He has tallied 13 strikeouts and only walked three batters.