LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis (68) is carted off the field after going down in the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Two weeks after a cart carried Damien Lewis off the field at the Peach Bowl, the LSU right guard said he will start in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Coach Ed Orgeron echoed Lewis' confidence.

"Damien's ready to play," Orgeron said.

Lewis injured his ankle during the first half of the CFP semifinal against Oklahoma. He used crutches and wore a walking boot on his left foot after the game, but Lewis said he felt ready to play as soon as he got hurt.

"When I got hurt, I was ready to get back in the next series," Lewis said on Saturday morning. "I saw we were beating them up real bad, and I stayed out. They held me to the side waiting for this right here."

Lewis returned to the field when LSU resumed practice on Wednesday. He has practiced every day this week.

Lewis was asked if he will start against Clemson on Monday night inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Definitely," he said. "No doubt."

LSU's Michael Divinity relishes opportunity to play for national title after making 'bad decisions'

