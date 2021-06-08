As expected, there was no shortage of LSU players on the 2021 All-Louisiana men's basketball team as chosen by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Freshman guard Cam Thomas led the way for the Tigers as one of three first-team picks along with forward Trendon Watford and guard Javonte Smart.
Forward Darius Days was a third-team selection.
The team was chosen from nominations by state sports information directors with a statewide panel of SIDs and media members making the picks. SIDs were not allowed to vote for their own players.
Thomas, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, was voted the All-Louisiana player of the year and freshman of the year. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native is the first player to claim both awards since LSU's Ben Simmons in 2016.
University of Louisiana at Lafayette forward Theo Akwuba was selected as the newcomer of the year and Louisiana Tech's Eric Konkol was named coach of the year by the voting panel.
Thomas, who led LSU and all Division I freshmen with 22.6 points per game, was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick and a second-team All-America selection by USA Today.
His scoring average was the fourth-highest for a first-year player in LSU history behind only Pete Maravich (1968), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (1989) and Bob Pettit (1952).
Thomas, who averaged 23.1 points in SEC play, scored 25 points or more in 16 of his 29 games. He had a high of 32 in his SEC debut, a 77-54 win over Texas A&M on Dec. 29.
He also scored 20 points or more in 21 games — the most for an LSU player since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992.
Joining Thomas, Watford and Smart on the first team were UL guard Cedric Russell and LSU-Shreveport guard Kadavion Evans.
Akwuba, a transfer from the University of Portland, led the way on the All-Louisiana second team.
A 6-11 post player, he was among the national leaders in blocked shots, rebounds and double-doubles. He averaged 11.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks and was the Sun Belt Conference's defensive player of the year.
Konkol guided Louisiana Tech to a 24-8 overall record, the Conference USA West Division title and a berth in the National Invitation Tournament.
Konkol also was the C-USA coach of the year and the NABC's District 11 coach of the year.
2020-21 All-Louisiana Team
First team
Kadavion Evans, LSU-Shreveport, 19.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.1 apg
Cedric Russell, UL, 17.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.2 apg
Javonte Smart, LSU, 15.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.0 apg
Cam Thomas, LSU, 22.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.4 apg
Trendon Watford, LSU, 16.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3.0 apg
Second team
Theo Akwuba, UL, 11.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 2.6 bpg
Jaylen Forbes, Tulane, 16.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.0 apg
Ty Gordon, Nicholls, 14.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.7 apg
Kenneth Lofton, Louisiana Tech, 11.0 ppg; 7.3 rpg
Rayshawn Mart, Xavier, 22.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.1 apg
Third team
Kae'Ron Baker, Louisiana College, 22.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.4 apg
Jonathan Cisse, LSU-Eunice, 21.8 ppg, 4.3 apg, 2.1 spg
Darius Days, LSU, 11.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg
Damion Rosser, UNO, 15.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3.2 apg
Zach Wrightsil, Loyola, 17.0 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 3.8 apg
Honorable Mention: Malik Amos, Dillard; Isaiah Crawford, Louisiana Tech; Seth Thomas, Centenary
Player of the year: Cam Thomas, LSU
Freshman of the year: Cam Thomas, LSU
Newcomer of the year: Theo Akwuba, UL
Coach of the year: Eric Konkol, Louisiana Tech