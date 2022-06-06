HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The stakes for Monday’s winner-take-all final between LSU and Southern Miss in the NCAA Hattiesburg regional got even bigger Sunday night.
Because Miami was eliminated from its home regional in Coral Gables, Florida, the LSU-USM winner will now get to be a super regional host.
The best-of-three super regional round is the last step before the College World Series.
Miami, the No. 6 national seed, lost twice Sunday, 2-1 to Ole Miss and 4-3 to Arizona. The Rebels are the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables regional, and Arizona is the No. 2.
LSU baseball spokesperson Bill Franques said the Tigers would get to host a super regional if they win because they are a higher-rated No. 2 regional seed than Arizona. Because USM is the No. 11 national seed, LSU (40-21) is in effect the No. 22 national seed, based on the S-curve (highest seed meets lowest seed, second-highest meets second-lowest, and so on).
Arizona is in effect the No. 27 national seed because of Miami’s seeding.
If USM (46-17) wins, it would host because it would be the only national seed still alive in the paring.
Ole Miss is 2-0 in the Coral Gables regional. Arizona (2-1) has to defeat Ole Miss twice Monday to advance.
The last time LSU hosted a super regional in 2019, the Tigers got to play at home in somewhat similar circumstances.
LSU was the No. 13 national seed that year, hosting a regional paired with one hosted by No. 4 Georgia. But Florida State won the Athens (Georgia) regional, while LSU won its regional, including a pair of wins over USM. Florida State went to Baton Rouge and beat the Tigers twice to advance to the CWS.
A best-of-three super regional in Baton Rouge or Hattiesburg would start either Friday or Saturday.
The Hattiesburg regional final is set for 3 p.m. Monday. LSU is the designated home team.