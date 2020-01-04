A week after beating Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, the LSU football team practiced indoors on a sunny day in preparation for its national championship game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Wide receiver Terrace Marshall and Damien Lewis missed their third straight practice since LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced they were recovering from injuries sustained in the Peach Bowl.
The status of Lewis, who has started every game for LSU this season at right guard, is uncertain. Orgeron said Lewis will not practice this week, and he did not know whether Lewis would play in the national championship Jan. 13 against Clemson.
Lewis was seen after the Peach Bowl in crutches and wearing a boot on his left foot.
Orgeron said earlier this week that Marshall "should be OK by the beginning of next week."
Redshirt freshman running back Chris Curry practiced in a gold non-contact jersey for the second straight practice. The 6-foot, 215-pound Florida native started in place of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Peach Bowl and rushed for 90 yards on 16 carries.
True freshman wide receiver Trey Palmer returned to Saturday's practice after missing the media viewing of Friday's practice.
Junior safety Cameron Lewis and true freshmen wide receiver Devonta Lee and defensive end TK McLendon missed Saturday's media portion and were both present on Friday.
Lewis has played in all 14 games and has recorded 20 tackles, a half sack and half a tackle for loss. Lee has two catches for 27 yards, and McLendon, who flipped to defense from tight end, has one catch for 12 yards.
Roll call:
Players missing from the open portion of LSU's practice:
- Devonta Lee, WR, true freshman
- Terrace Marshall, WR, sophomore
- Damien Lewis, OG, senior
- Thomas Perry, OT, true freshman
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Cameron Lewis, S, junior
- TK McLendon, DE, junior
- Nelson Jenkins, DL, redshirt freshman