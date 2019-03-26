Coach Paul Mainieri came out of LSU’s series at Georgia concerned but not yet panicked over his batting order.

Not quite halfway through the regular season, LSU has received inconsistent production from its right-handed hitters.

LSU has a lineup filled with left-handed bats. Six of the nine starters for Tuesday night’s game against McNeese State batted from the left side.

“We're a little bit susceptible to left-handed pitching,” Mainieri said.

LSU has regularly used five players who bat right-handed — infielder Hal Hughes, first baseman Drew Bianco, catcher Brock Mathis, second baseman Brandt Broussard and catcher/designated hitter Saul Garza — in its lineup. Each have played in at least 14 games.

They have a combined .194 batting average.

The only consistently productive right-handed hitter is center fielder Zach Watson, who has the highest batting average on the team.

Mainieri has searched for a dependable right-handed bat for much of the season, toying with his lineup and giving players chances to step up. He first expressed his concern about LSU’s right-handed hitters before Saturday’s game against Georgia.

That day, facing left-handed pitcher C.J. Smith, Mainieri started Bianco at first base. He hoped the freshman who opened the season in the starting lineup could find success.

Bianco went 0 for 2, lowering his batting average to .125, before Mainieri pulled him when Georgia brought a right-handed pitcher into the game.

With little production from its right-handed hitters, who have often filled the bottom of the order, LSU has needed to rely on its lefties. That’s what makes the Tigers “susceptible” to left-handed pitchers.

LSU faces a lot of left-handed pitchers in its upcoming Southeastern Conference schedule. Beginning on Thursday night against Mississippi State’s Ethan Small, the Tigers project to face seven left-handed pitchers in their next nine conference games.

Mainieri didn’t come out of the games against Georgia too worried because the Tigers hit a left-handed pitcher during the third game.

As LSU trailed 6-3 in the eighth inning, Georgia inserted reliever Justin Glover. He had already pitched 1 ⅔ scoreless innings over the series' first two games.

Glover faced the middle of LSU's batting orders. He pitched to three hitters — all lefties — and gave up two runs before the Bulldogs made a pitching change.

“This time, he couldn't make it through that stretch,” Mainieri said. “Our left-handed hitters got him, which was really pleasing to me going forward.”