LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to have sustained a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, according to a report from the NFL Network.
The Newman alumnus and LSU product went down with a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter and did not return. Before limping to the locker room, Beckham Jr. was on his way to being in contention for the Super Bowl MVP award.
He caught two passes, a touchdown reception for 17 yards to give the Rams the initial lead and a 35-yard catch that helped set up the Rams' second touchdown of the game. His third target was on the play where he got hurt.
The knee in question for Beckham is the left knee, which is the same knee he injured in Week 7 of the 2020 season. He missed nine games then after tearing his ACL in his left knee.
Beckham, who was traded to the Rams earlier this season, is a free agent this offseason.