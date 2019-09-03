BR.lsureports.080219 HS 2563.JPG
Buy Now

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron addresses the media after his players report to campus for fall camp, Thursday, August 1, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

We're five days away from the highly anticipated LSU-Texas game, and Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron will discuss his team's preparation at his 12:30 p.m. news conference Tuesday.

There's no need to refresh the page as the module will automatically update.

SEE MORE LSU-TEXAS COVERAGE

10 things LSU fans should know about the Texas Longhorns: Key players, familiar coach, more

+9 
+9 
LSU Texas 10 things to know
+9 
+9 
LSU Texas 10 things to know
+9 
+9 
LSU Texas 10 things to know
+9 
+9 
LSU Texas 10 things to know
+9 
+9 
LSU Texas 10 things to know
View comments