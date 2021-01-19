LSU's "football school" offseason program begins Tuesday, and head coach Ed Orgeron gave updates on two key freshmen who will be limited during the initial training process due to injuries.
Four-star wide receiver Deion Smith "will not be involved" in football because he's dealing with a "little" ankle injury, Orgeron said in a Tuesday morning radio interview with WNXX-FM's "Off the Bench," and four-star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is "limited" because he had some "work done" on his non-throwing hand.
Nussmeier, a Top 10 quarterback prospect from Flower Mound High, injured his left hand just before the Texas state playoffs, and, having missed the playoffs, he's still working to get back to full recovery.
Both players were Top 100 recruits in LSU's recruiting class, which ranked No. 5 nationally according to 247Sports, and they enrolled early and arrived with the rest of LSU's players last week.
Nussmeier and Smith won't be missing out on too much initially. Orgeron said LSU's football school consists of a half-hour meeting in the morning to put in plays, followed by walk-throughs on the field with individual instruction. Teams can't yet practice against each other.
"Just basic fundamental stuff," Orgeron said.