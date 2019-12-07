The LSU coaches will find plenty to celebrate now that the Tigers have won their first Southeastern Conference championship since 2011, and part of that includes the large chunks of cash they'll receive in bonus incentives.
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward will have to sign off on a total of $380,000 in bonus checks given to head coach Ed Orgeron and his staff for winning the SEC championship, according to the incentive sections of the coaches' contracts.
Orgeron will receive the heftiest check at $200,000. The fourth-year head coach has already earned a $200,000 bonus for LSU winning 12 games in the regular season, and he could earn a total of $1.2 million in incentive bonuses if the Tigers win the national championship.
LSU's conference title all but officially locks the program into its first appearance in the College Football Playoff, which unloads a whole other list of incentive bonuses.
The entire coaching staff will earn bonus checks totaling $845,000 if LSU is selected for a CFP semifinal, which increases to $1,140,000 if the Tigers reach the national championship, and tops out at $1,820,000 if the championship is won.
Here's the list of bonus incentives the LSU coaching staff earned with the SEC championship:
- Ed Orgeron: $200,000
- Dave Aranda (Defensive coordinator): $25,000
- Steve Ensminger (Offensive coordinator): $25,000
- Tommie Robinson (Assistant head coach/running backs/recruiting coordinator): $25,000
- Joe Brady (Passing game coordinator/wide receivers): $15,000
- Bill Busch (Safeties): $15,000
- James Cregg (Offensive line): $15,000
- Dennis Johnson (Analyst/defensive line): $15,000
- Mickey Joseph (Wide receivers): $15,000
- Greg McMahon (Special teams): $15,000
- Corey Raymond (Defensive backs): $15,000