The Tigers and the Bulldogs face off Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

LSU, which is seeded third in the East regional for the tournament, and No. 14 seed Yale tip off at 11:40 a.m. The game will be televised by truTV.

The winner of the game will play the winner of the Belmont vs. Maryland game, which tips off at 3 p.m. in Jacksonville on truTV.

