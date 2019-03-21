APTOPIX LSU Mississippi Basketball
LSU's Emmitt Williams (24) points after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. LSU won 83-69. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

 Thomas Graning

The Tigers and the Bulldogs face off Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

LSU, which is seeded third in the East regional for the tournament, and No. 14 seed Yale tip off at 11:40 a.m. The game will be televised by truTV.

The winner of the game will play the winner of the Belmont vs. Maryland game, which tips off at 3 p.m. in Jacksonville on truTV.

Multiple bracketology experts are picking Yale to upset LSU in the NCAA Tournament: Here's why

