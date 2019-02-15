PROJECTED LINEUP
1. JOSH SMITH • SS • Jr.
Welcome back, Josh. A freshman starter who missed most of last year with a back injury, he brings a high baseball IQ to a situational hitting spot as a clutch hitter. He’s the glue in the infield.
2. BRANDT BROUSSARD • 2B • Sr.
He has the potential to be the most improved player in his second season out of Delgado CC. A hand injury slowed his progress last season, but he still started 51 games at second and batted .260.
3. ANTOINE DUPLANTIS • RF • Sr.
Who better to have as your No. 3 hitter than a three-year starter in line to become the SEC’s all-time hits leader? His OB percentage was .381 last year, and he had a team-leading 19 steals.
4. DANIEL CABRERA • LF • So.
Coming off an outstanding freshman year of .315 BA and team-best 54 RBIs, Cabrera should put up even bigger numbers. His improvement as a fielder solidifies a strong defensive outfield.
5. ZACH WATSON • CF • Sr.
He hit .308 last year but would play “even if he hit .050,” Mainieri said. He benefitted from a strong summer and playing for Team USA. Watson hit seven homers and stole 14 bases last year.
6. SAUL GARZA • DH • So.
Coach Paul Mainieri is counting on big-time power production from this JC transfer who hit 23 homers at Howard College. He’ll spend the first six weeks as DH until his knee heals enough for him to catch.
7. DREW BIANCO • 1B • Fr.
Good LSU bloodlines here. He won a four-way battle among freshmen but is learning a position he hasn’t played. He’s been swinging the better bat among the freshmen in recent scrimmages.
8. BROCK MATHIS • C • So.
Mathis will carry the load behind the plate until Garza heals. He’s shown surprising power with two homers off the stadium scoreboard. His defense and toughness will keep him sharing the position.
9. HAL HUGHES • 3B • So.
He moves back to third base after starting 63 games at shortstop in 2018. Mainieri is hoping for improvement from Hughes’ .221 batting average, but his glove will keep him in the lineup.
TOP PITCHERS
ZACK HESS • RHP • Jr.
Clearly the staff ace in his second season as a starter, Hess has the leadership ability to set the tone for a staff loaded with freshman talent. His 7-6, 5.05 season was better than it looks.
LANDON MARCEAUX • RHP • Fr.
The best-performing freshman, he will start Saturdays, perhaps until Eric Walker regains full strength. Polished for a rookie with three plus pitches and a competitive edge Mainieri likes.
JADEN HILL • RHP • Fr.
He returned in the spring looking sharper and put a lot of pressure on Marceaux for the third weekend slot. He’s got a mid-90s fastball and a tricky changeup. He’s the likely starter Sunday.
COLE HENRY • RHP • Fr.
Another first-year power pitcher right behind Hill who will be in the mix for the fourth starter role. His secondary pitch is a 12-6 curveball and with that, he is uncommonly polished for a freshman.
ERIC WALKER • RHP • So.
His recovery from Tommy John surgery has been great, but he’s still building strength after missing all last year. He’ll start Sunday to relieve some pressure but may eventually slide into the Saturday slot.
DEVIN FONTENOT • RHP • So.
He had a reasonably good freshman season with a strong finish and a 3-1 record in 29 appearances, including two starts. He’s always around the plate and struck out 44 in 39⅓ innings.
MATT BECK • RHP • Jr.
He and Devin Fontenot are looking better than ever, Mainieri said. Beck is throwing with more control after a 4-1 record and 3.67 ERA in 34⅓ innings last year when he struck out 45 and walked 23.
TODD PETERSON • RHP • Jr.
He’s got the closer’s job locked down after getting six saves in 47 innings last year, finishing strong with five saves in his last eight appearances. Mainieri likes his development as a leader.