Kim Mulkey is LSU's new women's basketball coach, and she wasted little time getting reacquainted with the flagship program in her native Louisiana.

Less than a day after it was announced the hall-of-fame coach would depart Baylor to take over Tigers women's hoops, she had already landed in Baton Rouge to a large welcome party that included Mike the Tiger, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, baseball coach Paul Mainieri and men's basketball coach Will Wade, among others.

But the day was far from done. In the hours leading up to her 5 p.m. introductory press conference, Mulkey traveled by limousine to tour her new facility, meet with her new team and another LSU coaching legend and more. Oh, and she also took a moment to check out a copy of The Advocate adorned with her photo on the front page.

Many of those moments were documented on Twitter by the team's official account. Scroll below to see some of the highlights from the day so far.

HOLD THAT TIGER

Mulkey arrived Monday morning on a team chartered plane with the LSU logo and the words Geaux Tigers painted next to the door. A top-notch entrance for a hall-of-fame coach.

Hold That Tiger pic.twitter.com/azib96Q8KF — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 26, 2021 ...

The welcome party had several faces you'd likely recognize, including a pair of LSU coaches in Wade and Mainieri.

They know about 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FeCnivolBD — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 26, 2021 ...

And, of course, it didn't take long to find Ed Orgeron as she arrived on campus.

"ANYTHING IN THE NEWS?"

Yes, yes there is.

Anything in the news? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/MK1Alu9j47 — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 26, 2021 ...

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“I love to win. This is Home.” pic.twitter.com/o5H4C5XedV — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 26, 2021 ...

Just had the honor of spending 30 minutes interviewing @KimMulkey.



I’m about to run through a wall. Forget a credential. Sign me up for season tickets ASAP. @LSUtix @LSUwbkb pic.twitter.com/hprLWAoHoB — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) April 26, 2021 ...

"LSU IS HUNGRY"

Mulkey's tour of the facilities brought her to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, where she was shown looking down on the setup for her press conference later that day.

That image was shared with the caption: “LSU is hungry. The state of Louisiana is hungry. You have seen what women’s basketball can do here.”

“LSU is hungry. The state of Louisiana is hungry. You have seen what women’s basketball can do here.” pic.twitter.com/ozhoaSZ7qR — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 26, 2021 ...

Mulkey also met members of her new team in her new locker room, along with another coaching legend: former Tigers gymnastics coach D-D Breaux.

Ready to bring this program back to a championship level pic.twitter.com/nqTl72qPtJ — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 26, 2021 ...

MORE KIM MULKEY COVERAGE

Rabalais: Why is Kim Mulkey leaving Baylor for LSU? Louisiana is where her heart is When Scott Woodward left a good job as athletic director at deep-welled Texas A&M to return to LSU — the Aggies don’t have deep pockets, t…