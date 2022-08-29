BR.lsuspringfootball.031921 HS 1480.JPG

LSU linebacker Antoine Sampah (34) and LSU linebacker Aaron Benfield (54) work in a drill at practice, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the LSU football practice facility in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU junior linebacker Antoine Sampah has entered the transfer portal, according to an LSU press release. 

Sampah played in four games during his freshman season in 2020. He was a four-star linebacker out of Woodbridge High School in Virginia and the No. 1 prospect in the state. 

Sampah was injured for all of the 2021 season and was taken off the roster already this summer.

“Antoine has worked hard to get healthy and he’s been medically cleared to continue his football career,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “We wish him well in his return to football.”

