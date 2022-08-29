LSU junior linebacker Antoine Sampah has entered the transfer portal, according to an LSU press release.
Sampah played in four games during his freshman season in 2020. He was a four-star linebacker out of Woodbridge High School in Virginia and the No. 1 prospect in the state.
Sampah was injured for all of the 2021 season and was taken off the roster already this summer.
“Antoine has worked hard to get healthy and he’s been medically cleared to continue his football career,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “We wish him well in his return to football.”