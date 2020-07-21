LSU coach Ed Orgeron named running back John Emery as an early favorite to be the team's kick returner this season.
Orgeron told 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" Tuesday morning that the 5-foot-11, 215-pound sophomore is "explosive."
"I think he's going to do a great job back there," Orgeron said.
Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Palmer and Jontre Kirklin are also going to get looks at returning kicks, Orgeron said.
In Orgeron's four-year tenure as head coach, he has favored running backs as kick returners. Derrius Guice was the main returner in 2016 with 11 returns for 223 yards, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned the majority of kicks from 2017 through 2019, totaling 40 returns for 877 yards.
Orgeron valued Edwards-Helaire's ability to make calculated decisions. LSU's kick return strategy revolves around the choice: if the player feels like they can get a good return, they'll return it; if they don't feel like they can get one, they'll fair catch.
This strategy became even more valued when the NCAA changed its rules in 2018 to allow a returner to call a fair catch anywhere short of the 25-yard line and have the team start at the 25.
Emery showed bursts of speed in limited appearances last season, rushing 39 times for 188 yards and four touchdowns. Perhaps his most impressive run was a 39-yard touchdown against Arkansas, when he ran through a tackle at the line of scrimmage and outran a safety to the pylon.
Emery, a Destrehan High graduate, was the nation's No. 2 running back of the 2019 class, according to 247Sports — a five-star recruit who rushed for 1,693 yards and 26 touchdowns as he led the Wildcats to the Class 5A state semifinals.
Orgeron also told "Off the Bench" that junior defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin still needs to cut weight before the season begins. Starting July 24, teams can hold in-person meetings and conduct walk-through practices with footballs.
Shelvin is listed at 6-foot-3, 346-pounds, and it isn't the first time Orgeron has gotten on the tackle for his conditioning. The Lafayette native weighed 380 pounds when he arrived on campus in 2017, and Orgeron praised him last season for cutting down to a "slim 343" at one point.
Shelvin had a breakout season in 2019, when he started in 13 games at nose tackle and recorded 39 tackles and three tackles for loss in former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's 3-4 scheme.
Shelvin is expected to have a major role in new coordinator Bo Pelini's 4-3 defense, and Orgeron said there will be instances where Pelini will use two big tackles like Shelvin and 6-foot-4, 340-pound nose tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika.
The weight just needs to get dropped.
"First of all, if Tyler don't lose weight, I might get a Mack truck to bring him out there," Orgeron joked. "I do believe he will. I do believe he's going to get down. I believe in Tyler."