LSU football team members get together for a pregame traditon at the end of warmups before the first half of LSU's football game against Florida at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' matchup with Auburn on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Brooks Kubena

LSU 31, Auburn 24

There'll be fewer scoring opportunities for LSU against an tough Auburn team that's best when it runs the ball effectively. But getting wide receiver Terrace Marshall back will be a difference maker against an Auburn secondary that ranks 68th nationally and gave up 335 passing yards to Texas A&M.

Wilson Alexander

LSU 35, Auburn 21

Auburn’s defensive front may give LSU fits, but quarterback Joe Burrow’s ability to evade pressure and LSU’s run defense (93.3 yards allowed per game) make the difference. Though the last three games in this series were decided by a total of 11 points, LSU wins comfortably to remain undefeated before Alabama.

Scott Rabalais

LSU 34, Auburn 22

Auburn has the chops to upset LSU. But everything must go right for the visiting Tigers, starting with dominating both lines and controlling the clock. LSU is better at quarterback, receiver, running back, in the secondary, on special teams. It will be a test, but if LSU is reasonably efficient offensively an 8-0 record awaits.

Sheldon Mickles

LSU 35, Auburn 20

Auburn hasn't won here since the Clinton Administration, but it has the running game and a stout defensive front seven to end its Death Valley doldrums. But LSU gives up just 93.3 rushing yards a game (2.8 yards per carry) and its high-flying offense gets to an Auburn pass defense that's been vulnerable in SEC games.

