FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s a good thing the LSU basketball team wrapped up a top-four seed and double-bye for next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament Tuesday night.

That’s because Wednesday night wasn’t the Tigers’ night — not by any stretch of the imagination.

Just when you thought LSU had turned the corner from a rough February and were back on track with the end of the regular season in sight, the Tigers hit another bump in the road.

After going 1-4 away from home and 4-5 overall in February, LSU started March right with a complete victory over Texas A&M on Saturday.

But Will Wade’s team took a step back with a 99-90 setback to Arkansas in a game that really wasn’t competitive after the first five minutes although LSU did stage a rally in the final 10 minutes.

By then, the Tigers had dug a hole that it couldn’t completely extricate itself from.

Arkansas delighted a noisy Bud Walton Arena crowd when it attacked early and never trailed after Desi Sills came off the bench to hit back-to-back 3-point baskets, giving the Razorbacks a 9-6 advantage with 15:09 to play.

It was all downhill after that for LSU (20-10, 11-6 SEC) as Arkansas (19-11, 7-10 SEC) kept its flagging NCAA tournament hopes alive for another day when it led 55-34 at halftime.

The 55 points were the most scored in the first half against LSU this season, three more than Vanderbilt had in a 99-90 win on Feb. 5, and the 21-point deficit at that point was the largest of the season for the Tigers.

If that wasn’t enough, Arkansas’ first-half total was five more than Texas A&M had in the entire game in a 64-50 loss to LSU on Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas’ largest lead of the night was 23 points when Sills hit a pair of free throws with 16:45 to play before LSU cut it to 11 twice in the final six minutes.

The Tigers got it down to 10 at 85-75 on a three-point play by Skylar Mays with 2:37 remaining and to seven at 87-80 on Emmitt Williams’ three-point play and a basket by Trendon Watford at the 1:54 mark.

But it was too little, too late.

LSU got behind the eight-ball early with 16 fouls in the first half, which sent Arkansas to the free-throw line 22 times. The Razorbacks made 16, while the Tigers were 7 of 11 from the line.

A frustrated Wade spent a good portion of the night pleading with officials, who called eight fouls on LSU to two for Arkansas in the first 7:20 of the game.

All told, LSU was whistled for 35 fouls, including a technical (which counts as a personal) on Watford after he buried a 3-point basket in the first half and appeared to stare at Arkansas’ bench as he ran back down the floor.

The Razorbacks committed 15 fouls, one fewer than the Tigers had in the first half.

Javonte Smart and Darius Days both fouled out and five LSU players — Watford, Williams, Marlon Taylor, Courtese Cooper and Marshall Graves — had four each.

Arkansas, which went 36 of 54 at the line while LSU was 17 of 23, was led by Mason Jones’ 36 points. Jimmy Whitt had 26, Sills 13, Isaiah Joe 11 and Ethan Henderson 10.

Mays, who led LSU’s valiant effort down the stretch, had a team-high 28 for the Tigers. Williams added 16, while Watford and Smart had 14 each.