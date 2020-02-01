FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU's Eric Edwards and Davis Bove claimed individual titles on the second and final day of the Razorback Invitational on Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Edwards won the 60-meter hurdles, while Bove won the mile to highlight action for the second-ranked Tigers and No. 6 Lady Tigers.

LSU won the women's title as the Lady Tigers scored 96 points to Florida's 80, while Texas was third with 70.

The Tigers finished fifth with 70 points, nine points behind champion Texas. Oregon was second with 75, while Arkansas had 73 and Florida 72.

Edwards' winning time of 7.66 seconds moved him from sixth place on the school's all-time list into a tie for third with teammate Damion Thomas, who ran that time last season a year ago.

Edwards' previous PR was 7.69.

Thomas finished third Saturday with a time of 7.76 seconds.

Bove gave LSU its first win of the day when he won the mile with a time of 4 minutes, 08.88 seconds.

In the men's invitational 400 meters, Tyler Terry finished second in 46.54 and freshman Amber Anning was second in the women's invitational at that distance with a time of 53.11.

In the women's 400, Jurnee Woodward was third in 54.80 seconds.

Later, freshman Thelma Davies, who claimed the 200 title Friday night with an NCAA-leading time of 22.96 seconds, placed fourth in the 60 at 7.31 — which was just off her PR of 7.30.

LSU's Symone Mason finished right behind Davies with a time of 7.33.