Tickets for the LSU basketball team's Dec. 21 date with USC in Los Angeles go on sale Thursday.

Although the matchup has been known since January, officials from the sponsoring Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame officially announced Monday that LSU and USC would play in the Staples Center.

The other part of the doubleheader for the fourth annual Basketball Hall of Fame Classic will pit San Diego State against Utah.

The Staples Center is the home to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers as well as the NHL's L.A. Kings.

It will mark the second year in a row that LSU has played out west in an arena that houses at least one professional sports team.

Last December, LSU defeated Saint Mary's in a game played in Las Vegas' T Mobile Arena, the home of the NFL's Vegas Black Knights.

"We look forward to bringing our team out west for the second straight season, and to our matchup with USC on what will be a great day of college basketball in Los Angeles," LSU coach Will Wade said in a news release.

Tickets go on-sale at noon Thursday via AXS.com or by phone at (888) 929-7849. Because Citi is the official presale card for the classic, Citi cardholders can purchase tickets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Game times and television broadcast information will be released at a later date.