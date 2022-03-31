There was a moment when the Alex Box Stadium crowd thought LSU had won Thursday's series opener against Auburn. Dylan Crews had launched a high fly ball to center field in the ninth inning, with Cade Doughty and Tre’ Morgan on base.
If it had cleared the fence, it would've been a three-run homer to clinch the win. But it didn’t — it was a simple sac fly that landed in the glove of center fielder Kason Howell.
Ultimately, LSU couldn't complete the ninth-inning rally, and Auburn held on for a 6-5 win.
LSU had struggled all year against left-handed pitchers, and Auburn knew that, starting left-hander Hayden Mullins and throwing left-hander Carson Skipper next. LSU scuffled early, managing just two runs through the first seven innings.
Auburn (18-8, 4-3 Southeastern Conference), meanwhile, tagged Blake Money in the fifth, scoring all six runs in the inning.
For the third straight SEC series, LSU (18-8, 3-4) lost on opening night. It was the second straight series opener in which the Tigers faced a left-handed starting pitcher.
So far this season, the Tigers have batted .217 as a team against left-handers, with Dylan Crews leading the charge at .391.
Crews was one of the few LSU hitters to reach base early in Thursday's game, drawing walks against both Mullins and Skipper. Cade Doughty, LSU’s leadoff batter, was at a .269 average against lefties, and switch-hitting Jacob Berry is third-best on the team, batting .250 against southpaws.
"I think that's a little bit misleading. I think the (left-handers) we have faced have been very good, and that's what you're going to get in this league, and there's more coming," coach Jay Johnson said. "I think it's getting the left-handers that we're going to leave in the lineup. I mean, it's hard not to play Brayden Jobert right now, and we had a couple chances with guys on base earlier, and we'll continue to get those guys comfortable seeing the ball coming from behind them."
Mullins held LSU to three hits, walking two and striking out seven. His two earned runs were home runs by Doughty in the first inning and Hayden Travinski in the fourth.
Skipper came on relief in the fifth inning, allowing only one hit until LSU found some rhythm at the plate in the eighth.
"I have to give their reliever credit. We just got knocked off our feet there for a little bit for a couple of innings and he came in and got a couple zeros," Johnson said. "I think we only had three quality at-bats in the next 10 or 11 guys, and that really shortened the game for us."
Money had only allowed one hit until the fifth inning. Then Cole Foster and Josh Hall knocked a pair of singles to turn over the Auburn lineup. Money retired the Nos. 1 and 2 hitters — SEC hits leader Blake Rambusch and Kason Howell — then loaded the bases when he intentionally walked Sonny DiChiara, who entered the game leading the SEC in batting average (.455), slugging percentage (.924) and on-base percentage (.608).
But with two outs, Money struggled to get out of the inning.
Cam Hill lined a hard ground ball whose bad hop went over Morgan’s head, allowing two runners to score and tie the game at 2. Brody Moore ripped a home run to left-center, adding three for a 5-2 score. Mike Bello singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. He scored when Nate LaRue’s hard ground ball to Doughty allowed him to reach on error, 6-2.
"We got the ground ball that we wanted and we didn't make the play, and that's not the end of the game," Johnson said. "If we can play through that mistake a little better — then you get the lead back, or we're still playing right now."
Bryce Collins, who relieved Money in last Friday's series-opening loss at Florida, came on in the sixth inning to mix up the looks on the mound. The two are a heavy contrast — Money primarily leads with a fastball-changeup combination, while Collins throws a slower curve.
"I try to just give our team a chance," Collins said. "I think you're starting to see all of us show with our best stuff."
Collins started by walking Hall and giving up a single by Rambusch, but he closed the inning pitching to contact and striking out the final batter, stranding Hall and Rambusch. Collins finished allowing no runs on four hits, walking two and striking out five through 3⅔ innings.
Paul Gervase followed for the remaining third of the ninth inning, leaving two runners on base after Collins had allowed a single by Mike Bello and hit Cole Foster with a pitch.
LSU woke up and rallied in the bottom of the eighth.
After Berry struck out, Jordan Thompson lined a single to left center. Jobert barreled up a home run to right field, bringing the Tigers to within two runs, 6-4. It was Jobert’s sixth home run in four games and fifth that had driven in more than one run.
"It's tough to know you got beat by one inning, but that's baseball," Jobert said. "You just try to minimize the damage done in that one inning."
Dugas followed with a double down the left-field line, but nothing came of it as Travinski struck out and Drew Bianco flied out, turning over the order for the ninth. After Collins and Gervase had shut out Auburn in the top of the inning, LSU's top of the order had a chance to walk off with the win.
Doughty and Morgan laced a pair of singles to begin the bottom of the ninth. Then Crews shot his high fly ball to center field. While it wasn’t enough to clear the fence, it drove in the fifth run of the game, 6-5.
But that wasn’t enough. Berry struck out, and Thompson fouled out in right field, leaving Morgan stranded at second.