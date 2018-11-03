Heading into its second season under Will Wade, the LSU basketball team will look different — in many ways — than his first squad a year ago.
The faces and names have changed with eight newcomers and a ninth player who had to sit out LSU’s 18-15 season a year ago as a transfer, but that’s just the start for the Tigers.
Wade hopes a strong emphasis on body composition and a new-look, faster-paced offense will help his team take the next step after the Tigers earned an NIT berth and reached the event’s second round.
That capped a season in which LSU, which had been picked to finish last in the 14-team Southeastern Conference, chalked up six more league wins than the previous season and tied for ninth.
The season officially gets underway Tuesday with a 7:30 p.m. matchup with Southeastern Louisiana, which nearly reached the NCAA tournament last winter. But for LSU, it really started in the weight room in the late spring and summer.
“The first thing you’re going to notice is the bodies,” Wade said at the season's first Tipoff Luncheon last week. “This isn’t a knock on last year’s team, but we look like a team. … We look like a really good, high-level SEC basketball team.
“I feel really good about where our guys’ bodies are, how they look. I think it’s really going to help us not wear down as the season goes on. A lot of games are won on strength and conditioning.”
Yet, Wade knows the thing that really matters is talent.
After cobbling together his first recruiting class in about four months after accepting the LSU job in late March 2017, Wade’s staff reeled in the nation’s No. 4 class for 2019, according to 247Sports.
The group is topped by five-star power forwards Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams and a pair of four-star prospects in point guard Ja’vonte Smart and small forward Darius Days.
They beef up a roster that has only three scholarship players returning from last year’s team: point guards Tremont Waters and Skylar Mays and shooting guard Daryl Edwards.
Kavell Bigby-Williams, a 6-foot-11 forward who sat out last year after transferring from Oregon, is also eligible and will team with the 6-foot-10, 240-pound Reid and the sturdily built Williams, who’s added 20 pounds to his 6-7 frame, to give LSU an imposing frontcourt it didn’t have a year ago.
“We’re much improved on the front line,” Wade said.
Waters, of course, is the team’s catalyst.
He was a preseason first-team all-SEC pick at SEC media days, which came on the heels of him being named to the all-freshman team a year ago when he led LSU with 15.9 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals a game.
Like many of his teammates, he added some muscle to his 5-9 frame to better navigate his way through a long season that saw him average 33.0 minutes a contest — which increased to 33.9 in conference play.
On the other hand, the versatile Mays shed some weight after averaging 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game as a sophomore.
They’re expected to be joined in Wade’s new three point-guard backcourt by Smart, a three-time Louisiana Mr. Basketball pick who has drawn effusive praise from his new coach in the preseason for his scoring and passing.
While the Tigers must improve defensively from a year ago, especially in the paint area, Wade is excited about the possibilities of having those three point guards on the floor at the same time.
He hopes that trio blends well with the athleticism of Reid, Williams and Bigby-Williams to give LSU, which is ranked 23rd in the AP preseason poll, a solid mix of speed, skill and size for Wade’s up-tempo offense.
“What we’ll see this year is a team that will obviously play a lot faster on offense,” he said. “I envision a team that will have five or six guys in double figures for us to be a very, very potent team.”
After averaging 77.9 points last season, Wade wants to bump that up significantly and get well over the 80-point mark.
“We’ve got a team that’s capable of doing that,” he said. “You’ll see a team that plays much faster than we did last year where we were trying to control tempo a little bit.”
On the flip side, LSU allowed 74.6 points per game last season, when the perimeter defense was lacking as was an intimidating rim-protector down low.
A big improvement in both areas will be a key this season, Wade said.
“On defense, we just have to do simple better,” he said. “We’re going to be very simplistic, but we’re going to be very aggressive. We’re going to use our turnovers on defense to create offense even more than we did a year ago.
“I like who we are, but I love who we’re going to become.”