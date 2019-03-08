It was senior night for LSU’s gymnasts, but they had to share the limelight with a junior.
Kennedi Edney posted her first career 10.0, this one coming on floor. Two gymnasts later, senior McKenna Kelley posted her first 10 to anchor on floor, pushing No. 4-ranked LSU to a season-high team score in a 198.150-196.375 victory over No. 15 Oregon State.
The routines brought a raucous end to the regular-season home schedule for LSU before 11,015 fans in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as the Tigers moved to 10-3 overall. The Beavers are 9-3.
It marked the second straight week LSU gymnasts posted a pair of 10s. Seniors Lexie Priessman (uneven bars) and Sara Finnegan (balance beam) had them last week. Edney and Kelley become the 19th and 20th LSU gymnasts with 10s in their careers.
Seniors Kelley, Finnegan, Priessman and Julianna Cannamela were honored before the meet. It was still not exactly the end for the Tigers, who will host an NCAA regional in the PMAC on April 4-6 before they hope to head off to Fort Worth, Texas, for the NCAA championships. That is especially fortunate for Cannamela, who was dressed out but did not compete because of an injury.
One week after they both scored 10s against Georgia, Priessman and Finnegan flirted with perfection again, this time on uneven bars.
Priessman went first, posting a 9.95 to follow up her 10 in the event last Friday. Finnegan followed with a 9.975 to win, getting a 10 from one of the judges and drawing boos for the other after she gave her a 9.95.
Finnegan and sophomore Reagan Campbell then put up matching 9.975s on beam, the event where the senior got her 10 last week. The score tied a career high for Campbell in the event.
In all, five LSU sophomores tied career or season highs Friday: Campbell, Sarah Edwards, Sami Durante, Christina Desiderio and Bridget Dean. Meanwhile, Finnegan won the all-around with a career-high 39.800, giving her 80 career individual titles including 19 all-arounds.
LSU is on the road to wrap up the regular season at 8 p.m. next Friday at Arizona. The Tigers then head to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on March 23 for the SEC Championship meet.